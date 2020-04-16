Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ZingoTV Press Release

Receive press releases from ZingoTV: By Email RSS Feeds: WNVBA and Zingo TV Announce Significant Partnership

WNVBA, a professional volleyball association, and ZIngo TV, an emerging player in the OTT space have joined forces to show top level volleyball on the Zingo Platform.

Orlando, FL, April 16, 2020 --(



The WNVBA is a professional Women's Volleyball League located in the U.S. We are excited to offer professional women's volleyball to fans around the Country. Our goal is to launch the league in the Winter of 2020. Every year there will be a draft held on September 1st for new players that enter into the league. With the deal set to bring on many viewers to the Zingo TV platform, the company wanted to enhance their sports line-up and WNVBA was a natural fit.



Zingo TV Co-Founder, John Estiva said, “We are humbled and honored to be selected as the streaming tv partner with WNVBA. Alex Stern is a great leader and his vision and strategy will surprise a lot of people in the sporting world. WNVBA will bring not only excitement and passion, but a real focus on Volleyball, its players and its league. I cannot wait for September 1st 2020 and good luck Alex and WNVBA.”



The WNVBA Draft is set to take place on September 1st at 7pm. There will be a total of 96 players selected in this years first ever draft. There will be 12 rounds in all as the 8 teams will select based on the order randomly drawn. In order to be eligible for the draft, players must have played at least 2 years of college volleyball. Each player that wishes to be eligible for the draft must submit a profile and bio that will be posted here on the WNVBA website! We want fans to get to know each and every player that will be eligible for the draft.



WNVBA CEO, Alex Stern said, “I would like to thank John Estiva for this great opportunity for the WNVBA to partner with ZingoTV. I have been following their streaming service for about a year and decided to reach out to them to see if they would be a good fit for what we are trying to build here at the WNVBA. As soon as I started talking with John, I knew that ZingoTV was the right streaming service for us. This is a great opportunity for both of us to great and really become household names. We have already partnered with Hertz Car Rentals and are working on other partnerships every day. We are definitely on the right track in building what will be the best Women’s Professional Volleyball League and I am excited that we get to do that with ZingoTV.”



About ZingoTV: ZingoTV, available for iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and other popular platforms, offers an exciting line-up of live sports, highlights and unique content. The ZingoTV Sports Package features a diversified, digital-first focus on underserved sports and leagues, with a diverse fan base, and active social media engagement, on the lookout for the next big thing. Ranging from mainstream leagues with established legacies, to niche upstarts breaking new ground, ZingoTV offers exciting sports content for every sports fan. www.ZingoTV.com



About WNVBA: The WNVBA (Women’s National Volleyball Association) is a women’s professional volleyball league featured in the US. What we are doing here at the WNVBA is creating a platform for opportunity to reach all the women’s volleyball players that are currently out there. Volleyball is one of the only sports in the US to where the players don’t have an opportunity to play professionally in the US after they graduate college. We want to be that opportunity. We want to be the league that inspires players that play club volleyball, high school volleyball, and college volleyball to set their sights and goals on playing professionally for a WNVBA team.



Visit: wnvba.com to learn more.

For more information on WNVBA, please contact:

Alex Stern

CEO

astern@wnvba.com Orlando, FL, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Zingo TV and WNVBA announced today a joint partnership that will feature and highlight the Women’s National Volleyball Association exclusively on Zingo TV. The Zingo TV platform will be delivering live streams at sub-second latency, a delay that is 30-60X faster than industry average.The WNVBA is a professional Women's Volleyball League located in the U.S. We are excited to offer professional women's volleyball to fans around the Country. Our goal is to launch the league in the Winter of 2020. Every year there will be a draft held on September 1st for new players that enter into the league. With the deal set to bring on many viewers to the Zingo TV platform, the company wanted to enhance their sports line-up and WNVBA was a natural fit.Zingo TV Co-Founder, John Estiva said, “We are humbled and honored to be selected as the streaming tv partner with WNVBA. Alex Stern is a great leader and his vision and strategy will surprise a lot of people in the sporting world. WNVBA will bring not only excitement and passion, but a real focus on Volleyball, its players and its league. I cannot wait for September 1st 2020 and good luck Alex and WNVBA.”The WNVBA Draft is set to take place on September 1st at 7pm. There will be a total of 96 players selected in this years first ever draft. There will be 12 rounds in all as the 8 teams will select based on the order randomly drawn. In order to be eligible for the draft, players must have played at least 2 years of college volleyball. Each player that wishes to be eligible for the draft must submit a profile and bio that will be posted here on the WNVBA website! We want fans to get to know each and every player that will be eligible for the draft.WNVBA CEO, Alex Stern said, “I would like to thank John Estiva for this great opportunity for the WNVBA to partner with ZingoTV. I have been following their streaming service for about a year and decided to reach out to them to see if they would be a good fit for what we are trying to build here at the WNVBA. As soon as I started talking with John, I knew that ZingoTV was the right streaming service for us. This is a great opportunity for both of us to great and really become household names. We have already partnered with Hertz Car Rentals and are working on other partnerships every day. We are definitely on the right track in building what will be the best Women’s Professional Volleyball League and I am excited that we get to do that with ZingoTV.”About ZingoTV: ZingoTV, available for iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, and other popular platforms, offers an exciting line-up of live sports, highlights and unique content. The ZingoTV Sports Package features a diversified, digital-first focus on underserved sports and leagues, with a diverse fan base, and active social media engagement, on the lookout for the next big thing. Ranging from mainstream leagues with established legacies, to niche upstarts breaking new ground, ZingoTV offers exciting sports content for every sports fan. www.ZingoTV.comAbout WNVBA: The WNVBA (Women’s National Volleyball Association) is a women’s professional volleyball league featured in the US. What we are doing here at the WNVBA is creating a platform for opportunity to reach all the women’s volleyball players that are currently out there. Volleyball is one of the only sports in the US to where the players don’t have an opportunity to play professionally in the US after they graduate college. We want to be that opportunity. We want to be the league that inspires players that play club volleyball, high school volleyball, and college volleyball to set their sights and goals on playing professionally for a WNVBA team.Visit: wnvba.com to learn more.For more information on WNVBA, please contact:Alex SternCEOastern@wnvba.com Contact Information ZingoTV

Adam Milstein

310-428-4667



zingotv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ZingoTV Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend