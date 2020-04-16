Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Condo in Southwest Eugene

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Eugene

Eugene, OR, April 16, 2020 --(



3895 Colony Oaks Dr is listed for $275,000.



If you are interested in this home or other homes in Southwest Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home offers vaulted and beamed ceilings within the open floor plan. The kitchen is completely updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and more. The top level is solely dedicated to the master suite that includes an oversized walk in closet and a private bathroom. The large versatile bonus room could make for a man cave, media room, and more. Outside you will find a large back patio.3895 Colony Oaks Dr is listed for $275,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Southwest Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty