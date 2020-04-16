Stop the Burning - Class A Flame Rated Building Solutions

Portland, OR, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Outdoor Floor System®, a company specializing in engineered parts to enhance outdoor living design, tested their structural decking systems to rate its fire resistant performance. It is the goal of Outdoor Floor System® to continue to provide solutions for flame/ember resistant building design.
During the test GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT® samples were exposed to direct flame to see how they performed. They received a passing rating in the following areas when tested:
Effective net peak heat release of less than or equal to 25 kW/ft2
Absence of sustained flaming or glowing combustion of any kind at the conclusion of 40-minute observation period.
Absence of falling particles that are still burning when reaching the burner or floor.
The structural systems performed well during the test and are ASTM-E84 Class A flame rated and are flame resistant using the Cal Fire Standards. These systems support non-combustible porcelain or stone tiles that further the flame/ember resistant building design that is recommended by the California Chaparral Institute.
About Outdoor Floor System: Outdoor Floor System® is a substructure for decking, patio, and terrace designs that allows flexibility in the surface material you use.