Outdoor Floor System

Press Release

Stop the Burning - Class A Flame Rated Building Solutions


Professionally tested decking support systems, GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT®, that are Class A flame rated to help limit the implications of wildfires and the effects on homeowners.

Portland, OR, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Outdoor Floor System®, a company specializing in engineered parts to enhance outdoor living design, tested their structural decking systems to rate its fire resistant performance. It is the goal of Outdoor Floor System® to continue to provide solutions for flame/ember resistant building design.

During the test GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT® samples were exposed to direct flame to see how they performed. They received a passing rating in the following areas when tested:

Effective net peak heat release of less than or equal to 25 kW/ft2

Absence of sustained flaming or glowing combustion of any kind at the conclusion of 40-minute observation period.

Absence of falling particles that are still burning when reaching the burner or floor.

The structural systems performed well during the test and are ASTM-E84 Class A flame rated and are flame resistant using the Cal Fire Standards. These systems support non-combustible porcelain or stone tiles that further the flame/ember resistant building design that is recommended by the California Chaparral Institute.

About Outdoor Floor System: Outdoor Floor System® is a substructure for decking, patio, and terrace designs that allows flexibility in the surface material you use.
Contact Information
Outdoor Floor System
Patricia Christensen
888-883-4098
Contact
outdoorfloorsystem.com

