Press Releases Outdoor Floor System Press Release

Receive press releases from Outdoor Floor System: By Email RSS Feeds: Stop the Burning - Class A Flame Rated Building Solutions

Professionally tested decking support systems, GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT®, that are Class A flame rated to help limit the implications of wildfires and the effects on homeowners.

Portland, OR, April 16, 2020 --(



During the test GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT® samples were exposed to direct flame to see how they performed. They received a passing rating in the following areas when tested:



Effective net peak heat release of less than or equal to 25 kW/ft2



Absence of sustained flaming or glowing combustion of any kind at the conclusion of 40-minute observation period.



Absence of falling particles that are still burning when reaching the burner or floor.



The structural systems performed well during the test and are ASTM-E84 Class A flame rated and are flame resistant using the Cal Fire Standards. These systems support non-combustible porcelain or stone tiles that further the flame/ember resistant building design that is recommended by the California Chaparral Institute.



About Outdoor Floor System: Outdoor Floor System® is a substructure for decking, patio, and terrace designs that allows flexibility in the surface material you use. Portland, OR, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Outdoor Floor System®, a company specializing in engineered parts to enhance outdoor living design, tested their structural decking systems to rate its fire resistant performance. It is the goal of Outdoor Floor System® to continue to provide solutions for flame/ember resistant building design.During the test GRATEDEX® and elePHOOT® samples were exposed to direct flame to see how they performed. They received a passing rating in the following areas when tested:Effective net peak heat release of less than or equal to 25 kW/ft2Absence of sustained flaming or glowing combustion of any kind at the conclusion of 40-minute observation period.Absence of falling particles that are still burning when reaching the burner or floor.The structural systems performed well during the test and are ASTM-E84 Class A flame rated and are flame resistant using the Cal Fire Standards. These systems support non-combustible porcelain or stone tiles that further the flame/ember resistant building design that is recommended by the California Chaparral Institute.About Outdoor Floor System: Outdoor Floor System® is a substructure for decking, patio, and terrace designs that allows flexibility in the surface material you use. Contact Information Outdoor Floor System

Patricia Christensen

888-883-4098



outdoorfloorsystem.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Outdoor Floor System