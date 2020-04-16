Champion Race Promotions Title Sponsor on Knoxville Regulars Virtual League Race April 16

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Champion Race Promotions Press Release

Pella, IA, April 16, 2020 --(



Cutter helps drivers/teams/owners create a Champion brand through coaching programs starting by creating a Champion’s Mindset. “Beginning with a Champion Mindset every day and living from your highest possible self is actually the most effective way in attracting sponsors and fans! We call it 'Suit-Up, Show-Up'. It requires intentional actions to set you up for victory daily. When you learn to Show-Up as a Champion the energy you create is so attractive that the perfect sponsor will come into alignment with your team’s vision and cultivate winning partnerships with your sponsors and fans,” Cutter adds.



How you do one thing, is how you do everything. They unlock questions like Why does it matter for you to Show-Up? What would be showing up as a Champion in your life look like? What would it feel like? What results would you create for your racing program? Why would it matter? Who else would benefit from you showing up as a Champion? The steps to develop a Champion’s Mindset, attract and align with the perfect sponsor, activate the sponsorship through events and hospitality and optimize the sponsor relationship will be unpacked by Cutter with her clients.



Cutter has recently made Pella, Iowa her part time home as she has been visiting Knoxville Raceway since the early 80’s as a motorsports journalist and marketer. “My passion is to play an integral part of making sure sprint car racing thrives and the very best place to do this is at the Sprint Car Capital of the World! I partnered with Matthew Johnson earlier this year as a partner/sponsor for his 305 ProSprint Series and have been a longtime supporter of Bob Baker, Executive Director for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in a volunteer role for years. Both of these men have made sprint car promotions a priority in their lives as well as Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director for Knoxville. Working out of Knoxville Raceway is a dream come true,” Cutter says.



Champion Race Promotions has a unique approach to promoting racing. Here are some of our offerings:

· Suit-Up, Show Up Branding Coaching program. Helps drivers identify their core values and then builds a strategic program to attract partners/sponsors that align perfectly with these values and vision

· Sponsor Relations Analyst – work with teams and sponsors to optimize their advertising dollars

· Create sponsorship activation and hospitality programs

· Review of existing sponsor activation program and sponsor proposals and give feedback

· Write and produce press releases, sponsor decks and proposals



About: Cutter founded Champion Race Promotions in the fall of 2019. She is a Champion Brand Strategist and Coach raised in dirt-track racing in Arizona and has been promoting the sport her entire life. She served as PR Director for both the AZ winged sprint car and midget clubs for many years and is a former journalist for National Speed Sport News. She is a business coach and International public speaker and soon to be published author in a book called "Suit-Up, Show-Up - A Racers Guide to Building a Champion Brand & Optimizing Sponsor Relationships.” With her husband, she just recently moved part-time to Pella, Iowa to focus on supporting Knoxville Raceway and English Creek Speedway for the 2020 season and beyond. Her husband Charlie is serving on fire-rescue for Knoxville Raceway and Iowa Speedway and is a full-time airline pilot.



· Sprint Car Ambassador for International Women’s Motorsports Association (IWMA)

· Accredited journalist by National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA)

· Sponsor Partner #2 Matthew Johnson Racing – Knoxville 305 ProSprint Series

· Sponsor Partner Compass Racing Development – Outlaw Karts



Lori Cutter

503-349-2778



www.championracepromotions.com



