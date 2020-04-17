Change Your Work from Home Wardrobe with a New Graphic Tee from Story Spark

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Story Spark Press Release

Story Spark Releases New Graphic Shirt "Tetra Wave."

Torrance, CA, April 17, 2020



This limited edition shirt is a unique design inspired by the Great Wave Off Kanagawa and the game classic of tile matching.



Story Spark’s new shirt, Tetra Wave, is side-seamed. Designed and printed in the U.S., the new shirt is super soft and lightweight as it is a sustainable premium unisex t-shirt in pacific blue.



The cut of the shirt is a premium unisex fit and is made of approximately four recycled RPET bottles. These features provide the shirt with a comfortable and high quality feel.



Story Spark offers designer t-shirts that allow people to express themselves through art, technology, and pop culture. The brand’s goal is to create selfless content and products that make people smile and empower them at an individual level. Aside from offering graphic shirts for men, women, and kids, Story Spark also offers hoodies and a wide range of accessories such as button pins, headwear and art prints.



Clothes are manufactured in socially responsible factories in Nicaragua. These factories are certified by the Worldwide Responsible Apparel Production (WRAP), a non-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting ethical, humane, legal and safe manufacturing around the world through education and certification.



Each of the men’s shirts is unisex and printed on cotton/poly blends with 60% organic cotton / 40% recycled polyester. Story Spark’s graphic shirts for women are also soft and stylish. Women can choose from fitted tees, loose-fit dolmans and cool racerback tanks to express themselves through technology-inspired shirts. Their unique tees allow individuals to spark connections and tell a unique story. Each illustration is original and personally crafted by Story Spark’s designers.



About Story Spark: Story Spark creates unique graphic t-shirts that help people express their passion for technology and the developments it brings. The lifestyle brand was established by artists Alex and Sun to connect people and celebrate the connection between art and technology.



Story Spark aims to provide designer products that enhance a person’s story. They have already created custom graphic t-shirts for a variety of events and organizations.



Sun Kim

424-257-0950



www.storyspark.com

@StorySpark - Instagram, Twitter, Facebook



