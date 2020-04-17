DocuFi Launches Safe at Home Initiative to Enable Safety and Efficient Remote Worker Productivity

DocuFi, in collaboration with EVS Protects, HAIvia, The HITS Consortium and P3iD, have a newly published web page, as well as an associated product offering of complementary ImageRamp software available to support the Safe@Home initiative.

With a long, successful, history of delivering business productivity software tools for document scanning, document assembly and data mining, DocuFi felt that their expertise could be leveraged in order to help people in both their professional, as well as personal, lives. The main objective of the Safe@Home initiative is to assist people in these extraordinary times where working remote is necessary for safety reasons.



DocuFi helps people in getting their documents easily digitized, as well as organized, and is offering a complimentary version of their ImageRamp Composer software to support the Safe@Home initiative.



The Safe@Home version of ImageRamp, sponsored by the Safe@Home initiative partners, has been specifically tailored for remote working productivity. The Windows desktop software includes an informative database of documents regarding Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI’s), articles from industry experts on the topic of HAI’s, and other information on personal hygiene best practices.



In addition to the complimentary Safe@Home version of ImageRamp, there are several additional offers on the Safe@Home web page (https://www.docufi.com/latest-news/safeathome) where interested parties are invited to visit this web page often for exciting new updates and special offers.



About DocuFi, LLC.



About DocuFi, LLC.

For over 35 years, DocuFi has built a reputation for providing market expertise and developing customized data analysis, visualization and capture. DocuFi's customers include companies such as IBM, Nuance, Fujitsu, Goldman Sachs, United Nations, NHS England, Autodesk, eCopy, GM Freight, Pathnostics Labs, Accela Government Systems, Sodexo and many others. Please contact us via web at https://docufi.com/, email at info@docufi.com, or via phone at 480-616-1190.