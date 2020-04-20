Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kalki Communications Technologies Pvt.... Press Release

Receive press releases from Kalki Communications Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Ready for the Energy Transition: Welotec and Kalkitech Extend Their Partnership

Kalki.io Energy IoT offering from Kalkitech helps in improving systemwide visibility, operational efficiency and business intelligence for utilities, industries, and businesses across the globe. By aggregating data from field devices regardless of protocol or vendor, Kalki.io cloud and edge platforms create a secure and unified data source accessible by third party applications for performing robust analytics and monitoring. Kalki.io products support 100% of utility protocols and 80% of industry protocols covering legacy and standards-based protocols above and beyond new IoT protocols for field data acquisition and control. Laer, Germany, April 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The global energy transition is facing its greatest challenges. In the coming years, T&D companies will have to integrate distributed energy resources (DER) and eMobility into their grids. The integration of distributed assets on the supply and demand side of the grid at the same time requires a Smart Grid.With the focus on customers from European region, the first combined solutions from Kalkitech and Welotec can process, convert and transmit the data of all the distributed assets easily, no matter which interface or protocol they use.For DSO’s, partnership offers Smart LV substation monitoring solution with extended features for grid metering and the possibility to directly work as a SAS gateway for distribution substations.For TSO’s the solution offers advanced features for Substation Asset health monitoring with an integrated SAS gateway for transmission substations.“Facing challenges of the energy transition it is critical for our customers to have a real time visibility on all their assets in the grid. With SyncConnect and our station computers we can easily enable DSO’s and TSO’s to archive that.” – Jos Zenner, CTO, Welotec GmbH"We are excited to announce the completion of SyncConnect edge software gateway validation on Welotec products. This allows customers to improve energy and operational efficiency in Smart Energy and Smart building applications alot better way." – Jose Thomas, Vice President, KalkitechAbout WelotecFounded in 1969, Welotec provides digital solutions for distribution and transmission companies to master the energy transition.To stay ahead of the times, Welotec is cooperating with the large vendors, market pioneers and enterprises in order to further advance the digital transformation. Together with global market leaders, Welotec develop next-generation products, solutions and services for the energy industry.About KalkitechKalkitech together with ASE with more than 35 years of experience helps industries and utilities across the globe to achieve energy efficiency. Kalkitech solutions enable customers to implement mission-critical applications across the smart grid, industry4.0 solution spectrum.Kalki.io Energy IoT offering from Kalkitech helps in improving systemwide visibility, operational efficiency and business intelligence for utilities, industries, and businesses across the globe. By aggregating data from field devices regardless of protocol or vendor, Kalki.io cloud and edge platforms create a secure and unified data source accessible by third party applications for performing robust analytics and monitoring. Kalki.io products support 100% of utility protocols and 80% of industry protocols covering legacy and standards-based protocols above and beyond new IoT protocols for field data acquisition and control. Contact Information Kalki Communications Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

