Non-Profit Group, Effective Leadership Academy, Pivots to New Online Program to Help Students Transform Current Challenges to Lifetime Success

The non-profit's new digital experience, ELA Online: Virtual Youth Leadership Series, has students exploring being mindful, thinking outside the box, keeping an open mind, and embracing change.

“Students need to enhance their social and emotional skills more than ever to learn strategies for embracing change and adjusting to unpredictable circumstances,” states Flo Brett, ELA Founder and Executive Director.



Help youth navigate through this crisis and beyond



With over 25,000 alumni, ELA’s mission and curriculum is perfectly aligned to help youth develop skills to successfully navigate through the COVID-19 crisis. In response to the new school model of digital learning, the organization pivoted to create an online version of their programming in order to continue to impact the social-emotional health of young people. Watch a short video testimonial about ELA Online.



The new ELA Online: Virtual Youth Leadership Series offers a unique opportunity for students throughout the country to take part in online programming that runs as a two-week, four-session series designed for students in grades 5/6, 7/8, and high school. This series covers ELA’s core concepts of being mindful, thinking outside the box, keeping an open mind, and embracing change. Students receive an interactive digital experience with a low student-to-facilitator ratio allowing for individualized attention.



Connect with friends, others nationwide



An additional benefit to this virtual model is that students are able to connect with friends and meet new people from across the country, as well as internationally. ELA will help students discover how to evolve and ultimately thrive through the use of these life-long skills.



“During this unprecedented time, we have worked quickly to expand our ability to support the social and emotional needs of our youth,” added Brett. “The time is now to equip our students with these essential life skills.”



Registration for ELA Online is now available, with new sessions added regularly. Visit effectivela.org/elaonline today.



About Effective Leadership Academy | 25,000+ Alumni Can’t Be Wrong



Faith Boone

216-292-8775



https://effectivela.org



