Mantra Launches mTracker Mobile Application to Trace the Quarantined Carriers

Based on the geo-fencing and gps tracker system, the app will help to contain the spread of global pandemic COVID-19 and allow government officials to keep a close watch on those individuals who are under quarantine after having returned from abroad.

Ahmedabad, India, April 17, 2020 --(



The app has been developed to contain the spread of global pandemic COVID-19 by restricting the movements of suspected individuals. The app keeps a record of quarantined people in a centralized database and tracks their geo-location live updates.



Currently, this application is only available for android devices and it is absolutely free to install and use, company is also planning to launch the IOS app soon.



Parallelly, the company is also developing Electronic Wristbands that can be linked with the smartphone to provide location-tracking. These skin-friendly bands will be completely tamper-proof and would have IP67 certification. The wristband will contain a unique identity/ QR code that can be paired up with a smartphone app via simple scanning the code or through Bluetooth connectivity. One of the key features of this device will be its ability to store data in offline mode and recover it when it is online.



During the mobile app launch, the Director of Mantra Softech India, Mr.Hiren Bhandari said, "We are coming up with two types of bands. One will be reusable which can be provided to high-risk suspects and the second type of band will be given to suspects with low risk. These single-use bands can't be removed once worn and needs to be cut off in order to remove. The purpose of developing these Electronic Wristbands is to help government officials to track whether or not the suspect is in his/her prescribed location during the 14 days of quarantine by giving the authorities an auto alert." He also added “We are in talks with many state and central government authorities along with healthcare and hospital industries leading players and they all are very positive about the deployment of this technology. This response has given us immense confidence to launch the electronic bands at the earliest." Ahmedabad, India, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mantra Softech a leading Indian company specializing in security and identity solutions with huge experience in Biometric and RFID technology has recently launched a mobile app named mTracker in the second week of April. The mTracker app will enable government officials to monitor under-quarantine individuals by tracing them through their geo-locations.The app has been developed to contain the spread of global pandemic COVID-19 by restricting the movements of suspected individuals. The app keeps a record of quarantined people in a centralized database and tracks their geo-location live updates.Currently, this application is only available for android devices and it is absolutely free to install and use, company is also planning to launch the IOS app soon.Parallelly, the company is also developing Electronic Wristbands that can be linked with the smartphone to provide location-tracking. These skin-friendly bands will be completely tamper-proof and would have IP67 certification. The wristband will contain a unique identity/ QR code that can be paired up with a smartphone app via simple scanning the code or through Bluetooth connectivity. One of the key features of this device will be its ability to store data in offline mode and recover it when it is online.During the mobile app launch, the Director of Mantra Softech India, Mr.Hiren Bhandari said, "We are coming up with two types of bands. One will be reusable which can be provided to high-risk suspects and the second type of band will be given to suspects with low risk. These single-use bands can't be removed once worn and needs to be cut off in order to remove. The purpose of developing these Electronic Wristbands is to help government officials to track whether or not the suspect is in his/her prescribed location during the 14 days of quarantine by giving the authorities an auto alert." He also added “We are in talks with many state and central government authorities along with healthcare and hospital industries leading players and they all are very positive about the deployment of this technology. This response has given us immense confidence to launch the electronic bands at the earliest."