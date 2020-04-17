Webtivity Launches New Website for Superior Asphalt

Created with Superior Asphalt’s vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. Superior Asphalt’s new website focuses on delivering the necessary information their clients might be looking for.

Superior Asphalt has built a rock-solid reputation in the Manatee and Sarasota County areas for over a decade. Superior builds quality highways, roads, and streets; supply and sells asphalt to developers and builders; provides grading and milling services; builds sidewalks, curbs, and gutters; and provides expert repairs and renovations for developers, private industry and local, regional, and state public entities. They are recognized by regional leaders as a preferred contractor, road builder, and asphalt provider. They also support our local community through sponsorships and hands-on involvement.



Created with the Superior Asphalt’s vision and mission firmly in mind, this brand new state of the art website has been designed using the latest technology, so that it’s compatible with today's browsers & mobile devices. Superior Asphalt’s new website focuses on delivering the necessary information their clients might be looking for. It includes a focus on their services to give visitors a wealth of information in a visually pleasing presentation. Asphalt clients rely on reputation so the focus on the website is on the company, its history, its employees and qualifications. Graphical examples of previous work by the company help to paint a picture in a visitor’s mind.



About Superior Asphalt

Superior Asphalt is recognized as a preferred contractor, road builder, and hot-mix asphalt provider by many of the region’s builders, developers, and government departments of transportation. While many asphalt production companies are concerned about just that - production - Superior Asphalt’s commitment to quality workmanship and superior customer service has resulted in a strong, successful, and trustworthy regional partner and industry leader. For more information, please visit https://www.superiorasphaltinc.net/.



About Webtivity Marketing & Design:

Webtivity Marketing & Design, a Bradenton & St. Petersburg based company, serves clients throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Webtivity provides website design/development and cross-media marketing services, including search engine optimization, pay-per-click, social media, email marketing, and branding/identity services. Using a consultative approach, Webtivity works with clients to develop an effective marketing strategy based on their business, customers, competition, and budget. For more information, please visit www.webtivitydesigns.com.



Webtivity Marketing & Design - Contact

Tim Seward, Business Development Director

Phone: 941-753-7574 x107



Consolidated Resource Recovery - Contact

Linda Marino, Accounts Payable/ Administrative Asst.

