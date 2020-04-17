PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Water Group LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from Water Group LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

How Productive Are You at Work? The Lab No. 33 Has Released an Easy-to-Use Productivity Estimator That Can Tell You.


Are you productive at work? This can be a difficult question to answer. And if you are not productive, what could you do to become more productive? The Performance Laboratory #33's Moderator, Tab Edwards, an advisory board member at The Water Group, has developed a simple online assessment that can help.

Philadelphia, PA, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Performance Laboratory #33 (The Lab No. 33) is a Performance Think Tank founded by Tab Edwards, with the help of Michael Maupin, for the purpose of providing expert-level support to non-profits and small under-served start-ups.

The Lab No. 33's Moderator, Tab Edwards, an advisory board member at The Water Group, LLC, has made it easy for office-based workers to easily gauge their level of productivity at work, through the use of an online assessment tool called "The Work Productivity Estimator."

The estimator is a series of thoughtfully-crafted questions designed to provide insight into workers' work practices and how the way they work impacts their productivity. The assessment is quick and easy to use. Just answer a series of short questions and a member of The Lab No. 33's team will provide you with a written assessment of your level of productivity and suggestions for improvement, and it's all free.

Simply visit Thebal33.com. It's that easy.
Contact Information
The Water Group
Carol Suber
877-880-2754
Contact
Water215.com
info@water215.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Water Group LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help