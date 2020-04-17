How Productive Are You at Work? The Lab No. 33 Has Released an Easy-to-Use Productivity Estimator That Can Tell You.

Are you productive at work? This can be a difficult question to answer. And if you are not productive, what could you do to become more productive? The Performance Laboratory #33's Moderator, Tab Edwards, an advisory board member at The Water Group, has developed a simple online assessment that can help.

The Lab No. 33's Moderator, Tab Edwards, an advisory board member at The Water Group, LLC, has made it easy for office-based workers to easily gauge their level of productivity at work, through the use of an online assessment tool called "The Work Productivity Estimator."



The estimator is a series of thoughtfully-crafted questions designed to provide insight into workers' work practices and how the way they work impacts their productivity. The assessment is quick and easy to use. Just answer a series of short questions and a member of The Lab No. 33's team will provide you with a written assessment of your level of productivity and suggestions for improvement, and it's all free.



