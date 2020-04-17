Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek and Intuiface Partnership Sets a Standard on All-in-One Retail Signage and Kiosk Solutions that Deliver Seamless Interactive Content Creation and Fast Deployment

Axiomtek join forces with Intuiface to deliver Smart Retail/Kiosk Solutions that integrate Axiomtek's smart retail computer hardware with Intuiface no-coding required software platform to system integrators and brand designers for a fast and effective way to build captivating visual experiences at a fraction of the cost.

City of Industry, CA, April 17, 2020 --(



The Intuiface platform, together with Axiomtek’s advanced computers and touch panel PCs, allows businesses to use approaches including touch, RFID/NFC, beacons, Web APIs and the Internet of Things to reach their customers – all without having to write a line of code. Through a user-friendly drag-and-drop tool, users can create any design, storyboard and layout using their own graphic media. Any displayed content can be updated in real-time and personalized through integration with cloud-hosted and back-office infrastructures. For office communications, its data collection and built-in chart creation capabilities used with Axiomtek’s multi-touch panel PCs/white boards can provide businesses with valuable information and allow them to visualize key performance metrics in any number of contexts, which can then be used to help improve the overall in-store experience.



“We see unlimited potential for our all-in-one solutions for in-store kiosks and interactive touch panels in the retail space. We are happy to join forces with Intuiface to integrate a software platform with our high quality smart retail products to ease the challenges our customers face when developing and deploying smart retail communications through the use of signage technologies or interactive kiosks. The Intuiface platforms help simplify the process of creating great visual content that better communicates a brand and its objectives,” says Irene Huang, the business development manager of the Intelligent Retail Solution Division at Axiomtek. “This innovative software, combined with Axiomtek-supported hardware solutions, provides system integrators and brand designers a faster and simpler way to build captivating visual experiences at a fraction of the cost of custom software development.”



The Intuiface team recognizes the customer value of the Axiomtek and Intuiface collaboration. “Total cost of ownership for compelling interactive experiences hinges primarily on the solution design and development as well as on the hardware. The combination of Intuiface with Axiomtek’s DSP500-523 and ITC210WM is a great answer to the challenge many of our customers face,” says Raphael Languebien, Intuiface’s business development manager for the Asia Pacific. “The DSP500-523 signage player and the ITC210WM SDM-based touch panel PC impressively combine low cost with high performance, enabling enterprises to invest in a variety of customer experiences – retail, marketing and promotions, education and more - without compromising experience quality. We know our customers will appreciate the power and configurability of Axiomtek players, giving them confidence in deployment success.”



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.



About Intuiface



