Now Available at PipeManProducts.com – TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve

Concord, CA, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Quick-Sleeve® Bell Joint Repair Sleeves by Total Piping Solutions, Inc., when properly installed, are capable of working pressures up to 225psi for water and sewer applications. It has a maximum continuous working temperature of 180 Deg F for standard NSF-61 compliant NBR Gasket and is approved for water, sewer, and other petroleum base line content.
They are offered in 2” to 12” OD with a wide OD range for DIP, CIP and PVC Joints. An optional 8.63” IPS Gasket Kit is also available.
Features:
Wide Range and Long Body
One Sleeve Easily covers CIP/DIP Bells and most Couplings with two or more Bolts
Easy to Install - Two Pieces, Easy to Reach Bolts that Tighten with Standard Wrench
Eliminate the Need for a Bolted End Gland (Saving Time and Labor During Installation)
Cost Effective - One Sleeve Works on Two Pipe Classes (Works on DIP, CIP, PVC Diameters)
No Need to Shut Off Water Main
Use as a Coupling to Join Pipe Ends or Use for a 360 Degree Encapsulation of the Pipe
Specifications:
Working Pressure up to 225 psi
Qualification Tested to 1.5X Working Pressure
Gasket Material: NSF-61 Approved NBR Rubber for Water and Sewer Service
Shell of Fabricated Carbon Steel or Cast Iron Construction
Temperature Range: -20 Degrees F to 180 Degrees F
Nuts, Bolts and Washers: 18-8 Grade 304 Steel Bolts and 316 SS Nuts coated to prevent galling
Optional Test Port Plug with Lifting Eye
Perimeter Bolting and Gasket System (no end glands to tighten)
Link: https://pipemanproducts.com/products.php?cat=Quick-Sleeve-Bell-Joint-Repair