PipeManProducts.com

Press Release

Now Available at PipeManProducts.com – TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve


PipeManProducts.com is proud to now offer the TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve for the repair of Split Bells, Leaking Joints or Couplings on DIP, CIP and PVC Joints.

Concord, CA, April 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Quick-Sleeve® Bell Joint Repair Sleeves by Total Piping Solutions, Inc., when properly installed, are capable of working pressures up to 225psi for water and sewer applications. It has a maximum continuous working temperature of 180 Deg F for standard NSF-61 compliant NBR Gasket and is approved for water, sewer, and other petroleum base line content.

They are offered in 2” to 12” OD with a wide OD range for DIP, CIP and PVC Joints. An optional 8.63” IPS Gasket Kit is also available.

Features:

Wide Range and Long Body
One Sleeve Easily covers CIP/DIP Bells and most Couplings with two or more Bolts
Easy to Install - Two Pieces, Easy to Reach Bolts that Tighten with Standard Wrench
Eliminate the Need for a Bolted End Gland (Saving Time and Labor During Installation)
Cost Effective - One Sleeve Works on Two Pipe Classes (Works on DIP, CIP, PVC Diameters)
No Need to Shut Off Water Main
Use as a Coupling to Join Pipe Ends or Use for a 360 Degree Encapsulation of the Pipe

Specifications:

Working Pressure up to 225 psi
Qualification Tested to 1.5X Working Pressure
Gasket Material: NSF-61 Approved NBR Rubber for Water and Sewer Service
Shell of Fabricated Carbon Steel or Cast Iron Construction
Temperature Range: -20 Degrees F to 180 Degrees F
Nuts, Bolts and Washers: 18-8 Grade 304 Steel Bolts and 316 SS Nuts coated to prevent galling
Optional Test Port Plug with Lifting Eye
Perimeter Bolting and Gasket System (no end glands to tighten)

Link: https://pipemanproducts.com/products.php?cat=Quick-Sleeve-Bell-Joint-Repair
Contact Information
PipeManProducts.com
Steven McCallister
877-747-3626
Contact
pipemanproducts.com

