Now Available at PipeManProducts.com – TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve

PipeManProducts.com is proud to now offer the TPS Quick Sleeve Bell Joint Repair Encapsulation Sleeve for the repair of Split Bells, Leaking Joints or Couplings on DIP, CIP and PVC Joints.

Concord, CA, April 17, 2020 --(



They are offered in 2” to 12” OD with a wide OD range for DIP, CIP and PVC Joints. An optional 8.63” IPS Gasket Kit is also available.



Features:



Wide Range and Long Body

One Sleeve Easily covers CIP/DIP Bells and most Couplings with two or more Bolts

Easy to Install - Two Pieces, Easy to Reach Bolts that Tighten with Standard Wrench

Eliminate the Need for a Bolted End Gland (Saving Time and Labor During Installation)

Cost Effective - One Sleeve Works on Two Pipe Classes (Works on DIP, CIP, PVC Diameters)

No Need to Shut Off Water Main

Use as a Coupling to Join Pipe Ends or Use for a 360 Degree Encapsulation of the Pipe



Specifications:



Working Pressure up to 225 psi

Qualification Tested to 1.5X Working Pressure

Gasket Material: NSF-61 Approved NBR Rubber for Water and Sewer Service

Shell of Fabricated Carbon Steel or Cast Iron Construction

Temperature Range: -20 Degrees F to 180 Degrees F

Nuts, Bolts and Washers: 18-8 Grade 304 Steel Bolts and 316 SS Nuts coated to prevent galling

Optional Test Port Plug with Lifting Eye

Perimeter Bolting and Gasket System (no end glands to tighten)



Steven McCallister

877-747-3626



pipemanproducts.com



