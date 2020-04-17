Hypnotherapist Offers Help to Couples Struggling in Isolation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MindWorx Hypnotherapy Press Release

New Port Richey, FL, April 17, 2020 --(



Melanie McCool, Clinical Hypnotherapist at www.mindworxco.com, is using her skills to reach out to people needing help in how to deal with their strained relationship with their partner by releasing a free download on her website designed to help people navigate any strain on relationships, and come out the other side even stronger.



“The coronavirus is forcing us to introduce huge changes to life as we know it,” Melanie said. “It is the ultimate test. Relationships are not built on the sole expectation that you must spend 24 hours a day, 7 days a week alone with that one person and have no other human interaction outside of that relationship.”



“Couples are either both working from home or isolating at home together, and that can form massive strains on their relationship. It might be happening already as problems that were not resolved before the pandemic swept the world could resurface under the strain of isolation. With all the stress everyone is under given the circumstances, a little friction is perfectly normal, but we have no idea how long these measures will be set in place for.



Melanie added: “Relationship hypnosis is a great way to act now and shift the dynamics of your relationship. By introducing hypnosis into your everyday lives while in isolation, you can gradually change your thinking patterns, behaviors and outcomes to get through this difficult period.”



She advises couples to set time aside during their self-confinement to practice relationship hypnotherapy as it can recapture those feelings of love and romance.



“We are already under lots of strain anyway, Whether it is the morning, afternoon or evening news channels, social media or from those within your isolation quarters; the coronavirus is everywhere. You can’t escape something that everyone is talking about, so it is easy to become sucked into the stress and negativity of it all. Rather than imposing those stresses onto our relationships, we should be working to push through them and come out stronger on the other side.



“The outbreak of this global pandemic is having lasting impacts on life beyond the virus itself. The impact people are facing on their relationships due to isolation together can cause psychological strains that make it even harder to overcome as the isolation period goes on.”



Melanie McCool

813-803-2403



https://www.mindworxco.com



