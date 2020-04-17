New Social Messaging App, ChatPal, Keeps Communities Together During COVID-19 Outbreak

Press Releases ChatPal Press Release

With ChatPal's location based communication method, communities now have a way to stay connected while still practicing social distancing.

A free, unique, and emerging social networking app, ChatPal, appears to have messaging features that could help alleviate many of the concerns that communities face in this new world of social distancing. Designed to enable messaging within your immediate vicinity (300 feet or so) or hyper-local messaging as this form of communication is coming to be known as, ChatPal allows you to communicate with any user without having to divulge your phone number or any other private handles - ideal in a situation where you need to communicate quickly with a neighbor whenever a need arises.



“ChatPal can turn every building, shopping mall, retail store, restaurant, classroom, bar, or coffee shop into a hyper-local messaging environment and enables communications that was not possible before,” said Rajesh Chelapurath, Founder, ChatPal. “This app allows for people to better engage and connect with the community immediately around them, i.e. at the hyper-local level, without the need to sacrifice privacy. It is fundamentally about translating real world interactions into the digital realm.”



The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose several challenges in our daily lives. Residences and once close-knit communities are now forced to isolate for the sake of themselves and others. The environment is forcing communities to seek out other creative methods to stay connected with neighbors while maintaining compliance with federal and state social distancing guidelines. Some communities have resorted virtual happy hours and gatherings to keep in touch.

Rajesh Chelapurath

713.256.9649



chatpalapp.com

Twitter: @ChatPalApp



