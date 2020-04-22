IDMERIT Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Press Releases IDMERIT Press Release

Independent evaluation demonstrates IDMERIT’s commitment to compliance and security for providing services of Global Data and KYC offerings to keep customer information assets secure.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, IDMERIT provides an ecosystem of identity verification solutions designed to help its customers prevent fraud, meet regulatory compliance and deliver frictionless user experiences. The company is committed to the on-going development and delivery of offerings that are more cost-effective and comprehensive than other solution providers. IDMERIT was funded by experts who have been sourcing data on personal and business identities across the globe for over a decade. This access to official and trusted data throughout the world has become increasingly important as companies find themselves completing transactions across borders as a standard course of business. To learn more about IDMERIT’s solutions, visit San Diego, CA, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IDMERIT, a leading provider of global identity verification solutions, announced today that it achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the ISO 27001:2013 certification requires the assessment of an organization’s information security management controls. A third-party assessment organization (3PAO), accredited through the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), independently inspected the management system in place for IDMERIT against 114 controls. Compliance with this standard demonstrates IDMERIT’s strict adherence to best practices through repeatable processes, including data transmission, storage, access controls, logging, operations, cryptography, management of third-parties, incident management, and threat tracking.IDMERIT can now confidently serve businesses in any sector whose primary goal is to work with vendors who can keep information assets secure. This list includes industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Government, Insurance, Share Economy, Retail, eCommerce, Healthcare, Telecommunications, etc.IDMERIT provides a suite of security and verification products, such as IDMverify, which helps businesses prevent fraud and maintain regulatory compliance. These products and their features are now more robust by adhering to the standards needed to maintain certification. Strictly adhering to the ISO 27001:2013 standards demonstrates IDMERIT’s position as the leading provider of Global Data and Identity Verification services for KYC (Know Your Customer).The decision to attain such strict compliance standards is more than a certification process. IDMERIT’s CEO, Tony Raval, states that the company is entirely committed to this set of standards at every level. “To achieve ISO 27001:2013 represents a significant investment, both financially and resources, within every department, from IT to HR. In fact, this investment is insignificant compared to the benefit of our brand by tangibly demonstrating to our customers that we take information security seriously,” Raval said.About IDMERITHeadquartered in San Diego, California, IDMERIT provides an ecosystem of identity verification solutions designed to help its customers prevent fraud, meet regulatory compliance and deliver frictionless user experiences. The company is committed to the on-going development and delivery of offerings that are more cost-effective and comprehensive than other solution providers. IDMERIT was funded by experts who have been sourcing data on personal and business identities across the globe for over a decade. This access to official and trusted data throughout the world has become increasingly important as companies find themselves completing transactions across borders as a standard course of business. To learn more about IDMERIT’s solutions, visit www.idmerit.com or call 888-378-9283. Contact Information IDMERIT

