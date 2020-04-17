Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Critical Illness Insurance Association Launches YouTube Channel

The educate more consumers about the value of critical illness insurance, the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance has launched a new YouTube learning channel.

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2020 --(



"There is an enormous need for information about the importance of cancer-insurance and critical illness insurance options," explains Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We will utilize the new library to make available brief but informative videos for consumers."



The first video posted by the organization shares five tips for finding the best critical illness insurance options. "People want to know specifics about comparing policies and tips to get the best coverage for the best price," Slome shares. A second video posted addresses how much critical illness insurance is the appropriate amount.



The Association recommends individuals base their protection of what they pay in rent or mortgage over a 6 to 18-month period, Slome notes. "If you are diagnosed with cancer, you will be treated and most people will survive for years," Slome adds. "That benefit will cover your living costs while you focus on your recovery."



The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market products that pay benefits following a cancer diagnosis, a heart attack or stroke. To learn more, visit the organization's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org or call 818-597-3205. Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance has launched a new video library. The organization plans to create and post videos that provide consumers with valuable and helpful information."There is an enormous need for information about the importance of cancer-insurance and critical illness insurance options," explains Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We will utilize the new library to make available brief but informative videos for consumers."The first video posted by the organization shares five tips for finding the best critical illness insurance options. "People want to know specifics about comparing policies and tips to get the best coverage for the best price," Slome shares. A second video posted addresses how much critical illness insurance is the appropriate amount.The Association recommends individuals base their protection of what they pay in rent or mortgage over a 6 to 18-month period, Slome notes. "If you are diagnosed with cancer, you will be treated and most people will survive for years," Slome adds. "That benefit will cover your living costs while you focus on your recovery."The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market products that pay benefits following a cancer diagnosis, a heart attack or stroke. To learn more, visit the organization's website at www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org or call 818-597-3205. Contact Information American Association for Critical Illness Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Critical Illness Insurance