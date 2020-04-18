For the First Time Ever, the Award Winning Documentary, "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake" Has Been Made Available for Free on the DDP Yoga Now App

Press Releases DDP Yoga Inc. Press Release

Atlanta, GA, April 18, 2020 --(



The film is centered around fallen retired wrestler, Jake “the Snake” Roberts, and his long road back to sobriety and health with the help of fellow wrestling superstar, Diamond Dallas Page. The film premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in January 2015 and went on to win several best documentary awards.



“It’s a perfect time to remind people how they can make positive changes in their lives, and Jake is living proof of that,” remarks Diamond Dallas Page. “With Jake making a major comeback and him moving back in with me, it’s like deja vu - but Jake is a completely different guy now and it’s incredible even for me.”



Steve Yu, director of the documentary, is once again working with the two wrestlers to develop a new series that aims to entertain and inspire others. “There is definitely no shortage of interesting situations these two get themselves into… ranging from the ridiculous to the inspiring,” Yu says, “I can’t help but think ‘Here we go again’ in the back of my mind.” The last time the trio were filming was a three-year roller coaster journey that is chronicled in the film.



Look for “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake” available for free streaming on the DDP Yoga Now app for a limited time. It is available in HD format, and run time is 1 hour 33 minutes. Anyone can download the app and enjoy the first 7 days free. Visit www.ddpyoganow.com



Tasha Cicherillo

310-968-4518



www.ddpy.com



