The "Private Placement Debt Markets" & the "Private Placement Equity Markets" Set to Fully Reopen at Full Capacity on Monday, May 4, 2020

Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member, announced today that the “Private Placement Debt Markets” and the “Private Placement Equity Markets” set to reopen at full capacity on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Private Placement Debt Markets:

Private Placement Markets’ - Private Placement Debt Markets (www.PPMDebt.com) is entrusted with the authority to preserve and strengthen the quality and public confidence in Alternative Lending / Alternative Investments. Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) stands for Integrity and Ethical practices in order to enhance Lender / Investor confidence in Alternative Lending and Alternative Investments, thereby contributing to the financial health of the overall economy and supporting the capital formation process. From Early and Development Stage Companies to Operating Companies of International Stature, each are recognized as sharing these important traits that we hold true.



Private Placement Markets, LLC is a Private / Public Offering Underwriter, Lender, Loan Servicer and Investor Relations Firm. The Members of Private Placement Markets, LLC have broad discretionary underwriting authority over Alternative Loans / Alternative Investments associated with the Private Placement Debt Markets in order to maintain the quality, the public confidence in Alternative Investments, Alternative Lending, and the Private Placement Debt Markets, as well as to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices, to promote just and equitable principles of trade, and to protect investors and the public interest.



The Management of Private Placement Markets, LLC may use such discretion to deny any application of any company applying for a debt loan, apply additional or more stringent criteria for the debt loan, or suspend or delist (or deny) particular debt loan requests based on any event, condition, or circumstance that exists or occurs that makes the proposed debt loan inadvisable or unwarranted in the opinion of the Management of Private Placement Markets, LLC; even though the borrower meets all enumerated criteria for debt loan.



Private Placement Equity Markets:

Private Placement Equity Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) is entrusted with the authority to preserve and strengthen the quality and public confidence in Alternative Equity Investments. The Private Placement Equity Markets each stand for Integrity and Ethical practices in order to enhance Investor confidence in Alternative Equity Investments, thereby contributing to the financial health of the overall economy and supporting the capital formation process. From Early and Development Stage Companies to Operating Companies of International Stature, each are recognized as sharing these important traits that we hold true.



Private Placement Markets, LLC is a Private / Public Offering Underwriter, Investor Relations Firm, and the Operators of the Private Placement Equity Markets. The Members of Private Placement Markets, LLC has broad discretionary underwriting authority over any investments associated with the Private Placement Equity Markets in order to maintain the quality, the public confidence in Alternative Equity Investments and the Private Placement Equity Markets, as well as to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices, to promote just and equitable principles of trade, and to protect investors and the public interest.



The Management of Private Placement Markets, LLC may use such discretion to deny any application of any company applying for an equity investment, apply additional or more stringent criteria for listing on the Private Placement Equity Markets, or suspend or delist (or deny) any company based on any event, condition, or circumstance that exists or occurs that makes the proposed investment (proposed, committed to, or closed on) inadvisable or unwarranted in the opinion of the Management of Private Placement Markets, LLC; even though the issuer meets all enumerated criteria for the listing on the Private Placement Equity Markets.



Additional Online Resources:



Company:

Private Placement Markets: www.PPMSecurities.com

Private Placement Debt Markets: www.PPMDebt.com

Private Placement Equity Markets: www.PPMEquity.com

Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: www.PPMLoans.com

Equity Lock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Equity Lock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler



Mr. Steven Muehler, nor Private Placement Markets, LLC are a Broker Dealer, and neither Mr. Steve Muehler or Private Placement Markets, LLC offer to provide any Broker Dealer Services, or to purchase or sell any Securities.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



