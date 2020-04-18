Locus Bio-Energy Expansion Gives Permian Basin Operators Access to Cost-Saving Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Press Release

Oil innovation company doubles facility capacity for award-winning, customized biosurfactants that maximize revenue and sustainability.

Midland, TX, April 18, 2020 --(



The Midland expansion comes as the oil industry struggles to overcome devastating challenges from COVID-19 and the Saudi/Russia price war - forcing companies to reevaluate operations and employment and make tough decisions to maintain stability. The AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments from Locus Bio-Energy are a valuable tool in alleviating financial strain by minimizing operating costs and maximizing revenues while also exceeding ESG compliance - making expanded availability of the solutions crucial across the basin.



“The Permian basin is the heart of the U.S. oil industry and now more than ever E&P companies need access to revenue-boosting solutions that will ensure a strong future for the region,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus Bio-Energy. “The AssurEOR program outperforms standard treatments in safely extracting maximum oil from assets while eliminating unnecessary expenses, and our facility expansion allows more operators to reap the financial and environmental benefits of the program.”



In less than two years since their introduction in the Permian, the company’s AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments have become a game-changer for both profits and ESG by allowing producers to do more with less - safely enhancing oil production and extending the life of wells. The biodegradable and green solutions, which are formulated based on each formation’s mineralogy and fluids, have gained rapid notoriety for their successful use in well remediation and enhanced oil recovery. The treatment program’s ability to address safety, sustainability and profit earned it the recognition of 2019 New Technology Development of the Year in the Oil & Gas Awards for both the Texas and Northeast regions.



“The oil industry is facing some the toughest economic challenges of our time and staying afloat is the main concern; but if you can simultaneously lower environmental impact it’s a double win,” Rogers said.



Locus Bio-Energy is currently the only company with the bioinformatics and fermentation technology to cost-effectively commercialize the customized biosurfactants - which have never been used at scale in the oil industry to date. For more information on Locus Bio-Energy Solutions or the AssurEOR treatments, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.



About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™

Teresa DeJohn

440-561-0800 x117



https://locusbioenergy.com



