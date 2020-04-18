Church of Scientology Nashville Spreads Smiles

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response is known for helping communities during times of emergency, and this has not stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville, TN, April 18, 2020



First, the Church of Scientology Nashville shared visual resources created by Scientology Media Productions directly on its Facebook page to help enlighten and inform church parishioners and the general public on How to Keep Yourself and Others Well. This video has been shared on Scientology.org/StayWell as well as the Scientology YouTube Channel where it now has over 1 million views. It’s been shared on social media, and now the Church of Scientology Nashville has added it as a temporary Page Cover to help bring the message even further.



But that’s not all. Just this week, Scientology Media Productions, with the help of church parishioners from around the world created a music video titled “Spread a Smile” featuring Chick Corea, Mark Isham, Stanley Clarke, Kate Ceberano, Kerri Kasem, and even the Jive Aces, among many others, all performing from their homes.



The music video is uplifting and encouraging, shining a light during dark times, according to the feedback of community members and parishioners. “I was literally feeling blue this morning and then I saw this and it changed everything,” said Elisabeth from Nashville.



The video ends with the message and hashtag #StayWell.



“This video was beautifully made and makes me smile every time I watch it,” says Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville. “As soon as I saw it, I made sure to share it directly on our local church Facebook page and send to my friends. We’re all in this together.”



The Church has resources available online at Scientology.org/StayWell with information and tips including how to properly put on a mask and how to properly sanitize. “By following the guidelines and precautions in this booklet, you can help prevent the spread of illness and maintain a healthy environment.”



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



