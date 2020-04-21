Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center Innovates Online Ordering Function for Guests’ Convenience

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center Press Release

Coronavirus Pushes a Traditional Industry to Go Digital.

Beijing, China, April 21, 2020 --



"Take-away and online ordering programmes are nothing new for most restaurants in Beijing, but for a five-star hotel that values service and guest experience, selecting partnering platforms involves a thorough understanding of their procedures. How guests experience their meals, whether they feel safe and whether the five-star hotel ensures its guaranteed quality are the most important factors we worry about," said Li Bo, Deputy Managing Director of Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center.



The novel coronavirus pandemic of 2020 quickly brought the topics of public health and non-contact services into the public eye. Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center is located in the Chaoyang Diplomatic Embassy and the International School Business District, and, during this time, it quickly became the hotel’s top priority to respond to the high demand from international embassy staff and the foreigners in Lufthansa Apartments and Diplomatic Apartments to continue our restaurant services. The hotel also sought a timely solution to the pandemic as the industry’s operating income has been plummeting. This comprised solution is satisfying guests’ dining needs through online channels while also satisfying corporate business needs.



Bilingual Ordering and Social Distancing



For the convenience of surrounding businesses, residences and embassies, a clear bilingual system created the newest WeChat ordering function. Guests can easily find Paulaner Bräuhaus’s full Bavarian menu, Via Roma’s authentic Italian handmade pizza and Kempi Deli’s freshly baked goods among the menu’s pictures and bilingual introductions. Just one click, pick a time and all the favourites will be well prepared at the restaurant for guests to come and pickup at the appointed time.



"Bilingual services are very important to Kempinski Hotel Beijing. We hope guests, both Chinese and foreign, can have a simple and easy-to-use platform to enjoy the services of the five-star hotel at such a time," Hotel Managing Director Brice Péan explained. Continuing to describe the benefit to guests, he said, "This system allows customers to take the food without having to wait after they arrive at the store, reducing contact and gatherings."



Numerous Take-out Platforms and 100s of Five-star Food Delivery Services



During the pandemic, Kempinski Hotel Beijing opened several online take-out platforms, such as Eleme, Meituan and Baidu Delivery. For English speakers, Jinshisong, a popular delivery service app among expats, has been newly added to each restaurant. In response to the new methods of delivery, Kempinski’s culinary team have continued to innovate to provide the best quality food which will withstand the delivery time, carefully selecting dishes best suited for long-distance delivery with improved packaging. For example, sausages and other dishes were wrapped in tinfoil to keep them warm, and Paulaner beer is sealed in glass bottles to keep it fresh.



During the special period, Kempinski Hotel Beijing implemented more stringent safety standards, including mandatory temperature checks for all kitchen and restaurant employees; a requirement to present public health certificates in public areas; air sanitisation in the dining area daily; strict ingredient regulations; and frequent disinfection of all equipment. Simultaneously, the restaurants’ special take-out counter is enhanced with hand sanitiser and thermometers, and customers can take away a Paulaner beer or a Kempi Deli breakfast within an hour of the order being placed.



Paulaner Bräuhaus’s operating hours have been adjusted to 12:00 to 21:00. Kempi Deli’s operating hours have also been adjusted and are now from 8:00 to 20:00.



Call for order ahead of pick-up: +86 10 64104212 / 4217



WeChat Menu Link: https://h.xmnjdwx.com/template/?flat_id=2&hotel_id=209&id=841&tem=15



At the same time, we hope to explore how to reduce the number of plastic products to lessen the environmental impact caused by excessive packaging, as we have the opportunity to create sustainable development of this entire industry," Brice Péan, the Hotel Managing Director, added.

Contact Information
Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Center

Katherine Wang

+861064653388



https://https://www.kempinski.com/en/beijing/hotel-lufthansa-center/



