Teambrown Apparel is Stepping Up to the Plate with PPE for Those in Need

Teambrown Apparel is stepping up to the plate to offer "PPE" (Personal Protective Equipment) to those in need.

Teambrown Apparel activated their partners and network to utilize their purchasing power and production facilities both domestically and internationally to be able to source PPE for those in need. They are also working with partners that will be donating to underserved communities and organizations to make sure everyone is protected.



Oak Park, CA, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Everyone is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Teambrown Apparel wanted to find a way to help. With most states requiring masks, even for people that are asymptomatic, this is going to be a part of our lives for some time. "We couldn't just watch the news and continue to feel helpless, we had to take action," said Linda Brown, Co-Owner of Teambrown Apparel.

Teambrown Apparel activated their partners and network to utilize their purchasing power and production facilities both domestically and internationally to be able to source PPE for those in need. They are also working with partners that will be donating to underserved communities and organizations to make sure everyone is protected.

For more information please check www.teambrownapparel.com/ppe

Teambrown Apparel is on social media at:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/teambrwnapparel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teambrownapparel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teambrownapparel

About Teambrown Apparel

Teambrown Apparel is an imprint of Love, Linda, LLC (www.lovelinda.com). Love, Linda has been in business for over 25 years specializing in infant and toddler apparel, selling both online and retail stores throughout the country. Teambrown Apparel is focused on Officially Licensed Brands geared toward sports and entertainment with sizes ranging from Infant to Adult and is available for both Wholesale and Retail. For more information, visit Teambrown Apparel's website at www.teambrownapparel.com, and for wholesale information contact 888-657-8339.

Teambrown Apparel is an Official Licensee of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and many other incredible licenses. Their product is available online at www.teambrownapparel.com as well as the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Smithsonian Museum. History In Your Size - Teambrown Apparel's mission is to introduce the history of their brands through apparel and education especially to a younger generation.

Contact:
Rob Brown
Teambrown Apparel
5776 Lindero Canyon Road, #391D
Westlake Village CA 91362
Phone: (818) 970-9104
Email: rob@teambrownapparel.com

