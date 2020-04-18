Get Your House Market Ready® the Innovative Listings Tech That's Helping Real Estate Agents During the Pandemic

Press Releases Get Your House Market Ready Press Release

Get Your House Market Ready is making listings shine for virtual showings and helping agents by giving them a tool they share with sellers in quarantine so sellers can prepare their house to list as soon as showings become an option again in their area.

www.getyourhousemarketready.com Oklahoma City, OK, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The creators of the revolutionary market ready system are making it available to real estate agents for only $1 a month.Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Get Your House Market Ready® announced immediate availability of the Get Your House Market Ready system for only $1 a month for three months, enabling real estate agents to take full advantage of everything it has to offer during the pandemic.“We wanted to make this available to real estate agents everywhere to help during this challenging time. Whether for virtual showings or getting a listing ready our Get Your House Market Ready system gets houses truly market ready for pictures and video. If an agent is going to spend money for professional pictures and video tours, we want them to get the most out of it and that’s where we come in,” says Sean and Micah Abbananto, creators of Get Your House Market Ready®.Attract sellers and take listings to the next level.Get Your House Market Ready is innovative tech that turns sellers into stagers in a stress free, simple to follow process using video tutorials, how to graphics and master lists to track the sellers progress. This elevates the customer experience and creates leverage for the agent in everything from attracting sellers, their listing presentations, the market ready process to increasing referrals. Kathy Griffith, a broker and listing agent, started using the Get Your House Market Ready system with all her sellers.“Get Your House Market Ready has been a game changer for me,” said Kathy Griffith. “I used to spend hours with clients to get a house ready for pictures and now I simply email the link to the program. My sellers sign in, start the process and like magic they call me and are ready for photos.”Already nationwide and in three countriesFounded in 2019 and launched at the National Association of REALTORS® conference in San Francisco, Get Your House Market Ready® is the worldwide leader in the online market ready process for occupied listings.Get Your House Market Ready® is a registered trademark.For more information, press only:Sean Abbananto405-433-4909sean@getyourhousemarketready.comFor more information on Get Your House Market Ready system:www.getyourhousemarketready.com Contact Information Get Your House Market Ready

