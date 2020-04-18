KorTerra Names Mitch Stendal President and Don Lewis Chief Operating Officer

Press Releases KorTerra Press Release

Email: marketing@korterra.com Minneapolis, MN, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- KorTerra, Inc., a SaaS utility damage prevention software solutions provider located in Minneapolis, MN, has appointed Mitch Stendal as President. This appointment supports the continued growth of KorTerra by enhancing its visionary leadership.Stendal previously held the title of Chief Strategist and championed several transformative initiatives throughout his tenure. In his new role as president, Stendal will provide a fresh perspective and renewed energy while also remaining instrumental in driving market expansion through strategic initiatives.Don Lewis, former KorTerra President, will serve as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Lewis will oversee critical operational functions of KorTerra, helping it maintain its position as the leading underground utility protection solutions provider.“Mitch has proven to be an effective leader with experience in both operational and business strategy,” Lewis said. “He has facilitated improvements to our software development processes and has been instrumental in guiding our efforts to transform and streamline our software platform through the implementation of new technologies to surpass customer expectations.”“I am very excited for Mitch in his new role as president,” said KorTerra’s CEO, Chris Stendal. “His strategic approach to business and focus on innovation along with his technical abilities and leadership skills will be instrumental in positioning KorTerra for future growth. I look forward to working together with both Mitch and Don to continue providing our customers with the most advanced damage prevention solutions, while also identifying new market expansion opportunities.”About KorTerraKorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software; protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure software platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn.For additional information contact:Press Contact(s):Talia Hanneman, Marketing CoordinatorKorTerra, Inc.18946 Lake Drive EastChanhassen, MN 55317Tel: 952.368.1911Email: marketing@korterra.com Contact Information KorTerra

Talia Hanneman

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



