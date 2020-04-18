PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by David Lawrence: In the Suburb of Possible Suicide


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by David Lawrence, In the Suburb of Possible Suicide: A Novel, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In the Suburb of Possible Suicide originally titled Suicide Club was a quarterfinalist in Screenwriters Magazine and was an honored recipient of the “No Borders” distinction at the IFFM at the Angelika Theater, 1996.

It is the story of a teenager, Joshua Victor, whose parents move him from the middle-class town of East Meadow to the rich village of Great Neck Estates in 1962 in the hopes of getting him to improve his young life and become a better student.
He plays with self-destruction but never destroys himself. He is going through the confusion of adolescence. He is Hamlet. He is Holden Caulfield. He is suicidal but does not commit suicide.

David Lawrence has published more than nine hundred poems in North American Review, Midwest Poetry Review, Chicago Tribune, California Quarterly, William and Mary Review, ACM, Folio, Laurel Review,, Poet Lore, Mudfish, Hawai’i Review, People Magazine, New Laurel Review, Coe Review, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Confrontation, New Delta Review, Minnesota Review, etc. He has published a thousand articles in historical periodicals, such as “Daily Caller” and “American Thinker.” His book The King of White Collar Boxing (Rain Mountain Press) was a finalist for the Bakeless Nonfiction Prize (Breadloaf).

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help