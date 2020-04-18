Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by David Lawrence: In the Suburb of Possible Suicide

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by David Lawrence, In the Suburb of Possible Suicide: A Novel, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, April 18, 2020 --(



It is the story of a teenager, Joshua Victor, whose parents move him from the middle-class town of East Meadow to the rich village of Great Neck Estates in 1962 in the hopes of getting him to improve his young life and become a better student.

He plays with self-destruction but never destroys himself. He is going through the confusion of adolescence. He is Hamlet. He is Holden Caulfield. He is suicidal but does not commit suicide.



David Lawrence has published more than nine hundred poems in North American Review, Midwest Poetry Review, Chicago Tribune, California Quarterly, William and Mary Review, ACM, Folio, Laurel Review,, Poet Lore, Mudfish, Hawai’i Review, People Magazine, New Laurel Review, Coe Review, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Confrontation, New Delta Review, Minnesota Review, etc. He has published a thousand articles in historical periodicals, such as “Daily Caller” and “American Thinker.” His book The King of White Collar Boxing (Rain Mountain Press) was a finalist for the Bakeless Nonfiction Prize (Breadloaf).



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the Suburb of Possible Suicide originally titled Suicide Club was a quarterfinalist in Screenwriters Magazine and was an honored recipient of the “No Borders” distinction at the IFFM at the Angelika Theater, 1996.It is the story of a teenager, Joshua Victor, whose parents move him from the middle-class town of East Meadow to the rich village of Great Neck Estates in 1962 in the hopes of getting him to improve his young life and become a better student.He plays with self-destruction but never destroys himself. He is going through the confusion of adolescence. He is Hamlet. He is Holden Caulfield. He is suicidal but does not commit suicide.David Lawrence has published more than nine hundred poems in North American Review, Midwest Poetry Review, Chicago Tribune, California Quarterly, William and Mary Review, ACM, Folio, Laurel Review,, Poet Lore, Mudfish, Hawai’i Review, People Magazine, New Laurel Review, Coe Review, Green Hills Literary Lantern, Confrontation, New Delta Review, Minnesota Review, etc. He has published a thousand articles in historical periodicals, such as “Daily Caller” and “American Thinker.” His book The King of White Collar Boxing (Rain Mountain Press) was a finalist for the Bakeless Nonfiction Prize (Breadloaf).Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books