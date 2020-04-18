Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by Donny Barilla: I Follow Her Into the Shadow

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, I Follow Her Into the Shadow, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, April 18, 2020 --(



From poem to poem, each image and blending sounds as the words fluidly possess the reader, one finds oneself in a sweet and delectable arena of literature, an open captive wade into the ocean of turning pages. With the demanding pulse of heavy language, these poems embody the spirit of trembling phrases and beautiful metaphors.



Donny Barilla, living in the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, devotes his evenings and nights to writing poetry.



He published over seventy poems in magazines and literary journals. He has twenty-three books in libraries, both academic and public. He hosts readings and signings on a frequent basis. Coming in the first place of the Adelaide Literary Award for poetry, two thousand and eighteen, many of his pursuits have come in the direction of charities for children in need. Donny released his first two books, "Treasures" and "Dance Upon the Forest Floor." Numerous more rest on the horizon as Donny writes daily constantly trying to improve upon his craft. With nature standing as his backdrop for his poems, Donny pulls on the heartstrings of his messages and stays as a disciplined artist.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Donny Barilla writes avidly and reinvents his poems with renewed enthusiasm. Topics such as the transitions of death, intimacy, mythology and nature find their way upon his page with the invention, intense imagery, metaphoric thought and the enigmatic relation of man and nature which coat the background of his poems and flood the pages from his creative palate.From poem to poem, each image and blending sounds as the words fluidly possess the reader, one finds oneself in a sweet and delectable arena of literature, an open captive wade into the ocean of turning pages. With the demanding pulse of heavy language, these poems embody the spirit of trembling phrases and beautiful metaphors.Donny Barilla, living in the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, devotes his evenings and nights to writing poetry.He published over seventy poems in magazines and literary journals. He has twenty-three books in libraries, both academic and public. He hosts readings and signings on a frequent basis. Coming in the first place of the Adelaide Literary Award for poetry, two thousand and eighteen, many of his pursuits have come in the direction of charities for children in need. Donny released his first two books, "Treasures" and "Dance Upon the Forest Floor." Numerous more rest on the horizon as Donny writes daily constantly trying to improve upon his craft. With nature standing as his backdrop for his poems, Donny pulls on the heartstrings of his messages and stays as a disciplined artist.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books