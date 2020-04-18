LeakTronics Increases Global Distribution in 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LeakTronics Press Release

LeakTronics makes focus on overseas sales with same day shipping to 7 continents.

To learn about the equipment, services and professional leak detection training offered by LeakTronics, visit https://leaktronics.com or call for more information at 818-436-2953. Agoura Hills, CA, April 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LeakTronics, the industry leader in electronic leak detection equipment manufacturing and training pushes into 2020 with a focus on faster shipping to locations outside of North America. This includes providing online training access and customer service to their worldwide customer base.With thousands of professionals on 6 continents working daily to find and stop water loss using LeakTronics equipment, technicians in every market where water loss occurs are growing their businesses by servicing customer needs faster and more accurately. This is due to the precision listening technology in LeakTronics leak detection equipment and their ability to deliver that equipment globally, with same day shipping.Orders placed online, or by phone are able to be packaged same day and delivered to DHL for shipping before the close of that business day. Buyers can choose shipping speed options in their online cart before purchase and once submitted, orders are packaged same day. This is decreasing the time it takes for working professionals to get to the job and get paid by their customers for work performed.Throughout 2019, LeakTronics travelled to European based Pool and Spa shows to introduce their technologies to a marketplace that hasn’t experienced leak detection using electronic listening equipment. The immediate acceptance has been proven with the increased sales in Spain, the UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Italy and Greece. Where many of these locations have pools that are aging, the need for non-invasive leak detection work has increased in the past few years. The equipment LeakTronics offers and their trusted methods of non-invasive leak detection have changed how technicians find leaks in pipes and plumbing as well as in the pool shell. Taking away the need for unnecessary digging to find plumbing lines, service professionals are able to finish jobs in a day, where before it would take as much as a week to complete the job. In 2020, LeakTronics will visit Brisbane, Australia with a planned speaking engagement to bring their technology to customers down under.LeakTronics is dedicated to serving their overseas customers by focusing on rapid delivery and immediate customer service contact. Where working hours are greatly different, customers can make an email and get a phone call back the following day during their working hours in most cases.To learn about the equipment, services and professional leak detection training offered by LeakTronics, visit https://leaktronics.com or call for more information at 818-436-2953. Contact Information LeakTronics

Joe Dolan

818-436-2953



www.leaktronics.com



