Critical Information is Transmitted Using Mobile Mark's LTM302 Multiband Antenna at Temporary Medical Facilities

When NHS Nightingale Hospital’s temporary 4,000 bed facilities in ExCel Centre London were set-up to fight COVID-19, Adey Electronics chose a Mobile Mark antenna to ensure reliable and easy-to-install wireless connectivity so that essential medical data compiled by Visbion’s Mobile CT Scanner Unit could be sent seamlessly to medical personnel.



Lewis Harvey from Adey Electronics explains, “The Mobile Mark LTM-302 antennas were selected for this critical project quite simply because they offer great solutions for applications that present very specific technical challenges. They were able to offer a bespoke version of the LTM-302 antenna design to meet the technical and aesthetic needs of the end user and very importantly, within tight project deadlines.”



Mobile Mark’s LTM302 multiband antenna employs MIMO (multiple-input-multiple-output) technology using two 4G LTE Cellular antenna elements for faster and more reliable data through-put. The high-performance Cellular elements cover 4G & 5G Cellular spectrum from 694-3700 MHz.



The LTM302 used at the temporary medical facilities also contains a GPS antenna that can be used to track the scanner’s location for efficient management of equipment inventory. The two cellular elements and the GPS element are housed within a single compact radome for easy installation.



Linda Clark, Managing Director of Mobile Mark Europe, explained the pride her team feels in being able to help, “Communication within that building was made possible by Mobile Mark antennas. We are proud to be doing our bit towards the continuing fight against this awful virus.”



The LTM302 is part of a full line of Multiband antennas for mobile and fixed site applications. Other models are available that cover WiFi use as well as Cellular and GPS. Global Navigation models covering all GNSS applications are also available.



ABOUT Mobile Mark, Inc.



ABOUT Mobile Mark, Inc.

Mobile Mark Antenna Solutions designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G & 5G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety, Mining, Smart City M2M & IoT and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com.

Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



