Auriga Recognized for Top Customer References and Innovation

Auriga, a prominent software development service provider, is proud to announce that the company has been recognized for sustained excellence across several categories in The Global Outsourcing 100 ranking by IAOP®.

Earlier this year, Auriga was selected for the Global Outsourcing 100®, the annual ranking of the best outsourcing providers worldwide, for the 13th time. This year's scores were based on judging in four categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility. Although the final list of top-scoring companies was unveiled in February, the categories each provider qualified for were only revealed in mid-April.



Auriga received the perfect score for customer references demonstrating commitment and value created for the company's clients. Auriga was also rated highly for specific innovation programs and resulting outcomes that produced new forms of value for customers. Moreover, Auriga received the highest score for its corporate social responsibility activities, including corporate conscience, community involvement, diversity, and environmental and sustainability efforts.



Vyacheslav Vanyulin, Auriga's CEO, commented:



"In these times of economic instability and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, outsourcing could become a convenient response to customers' needs. Medtech and biomedical industries are experiencing great pressure to produce enough medical devices to battle the virus, fulfill their commitments, and help people around the globe. Scarcity of in-house resources, difficulties in adapting established processes to the changing world, or lack of experience with outsourcing tasks and projects may influence decision-making under the present stressful circumstances.



"Socially responsible businesses with recognized innovation programs and proven track records of customer references recognized by independent experts are committed to customer success, provide added-value and expanded capabilities, share the same values, and are flexible enough to build a team that will act as a seamless extension of customers' own engineering forces. I truly believe that Auriga is exactly this type of partner to its customers. And we are honored that IAOP experts share our vision and acknowledge our accomplishments by including us in the list of the most trustworthy outsourcing service providers worldwide."



To see what clients say about their experiences with Auriga, please check out the company's Clutch profile (https://clutch.co/profile/auriga) and the Customers (https://auriga.com/company/customers/#customers) page on the company's website.



The full Global Outsourcing 100® list, in alphabetical order with distinguishing stars in the judging categories, will appear in the June 2nd Quarter special Fortune 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine in a special advertising feature produced by IAOP®.



About IAOP®

IAOP® is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing or an experienced professional, IAOP® connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and details on how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.



About Auriga, Inc.

Auriga, Inc. is a software R&D and IT outsourcing service provider incorporated in the U.S. with operating development centers in Eastern Europe. Auriga offers the full range of software engineering services to help manage both teams and projects for high-tech and software vendors, allowing them to quickly build and scale teams, access required skills and expertise, and focus on strategic tasks. Its client list includes Barclays, Broadvision, Chrysler, Dialogic, Digital Guardian, Draeger Medical, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Lynx Software, nVent, and many other leading technology companies. For details, please visit https://auriga.com/.

