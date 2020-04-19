Average Age of Critical Illness Insurance Claims Reported by Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

The average age for new critical illness insurance ranged according to a report just issued by the American Association for Critical Illness insurance. The age varied based on how policies were priced and where they were bought notes Jesse Slome, Association director.

"The majority of critical illness insurance policies are purchased in the workplace," Slome notes. "Two types of group policies were studied. Issue age group policies base pricing on the age at time of purchase. Prices are designed to remain constant," he adds.



The average age at claim for group issue age policies was close to 51. For policies using attained age pricing, the average age at claim time was nearly 48. "Attained age pricing means costs will generally increase as the policyholder passes from one age band to the next."



"This is important information for consumers to understand," Slome says. "Critical illnesses can and do occur at younger ages," Slome explains. "For that reason, this is important protection to think about especially between the ages of 35 and 55."



For individual critical illness insurance policies, the average age of claimants was 55.



According to AACII some five million Americans currently have some form of cancer-only or comprehensive critical illness insurance coverage.



Individual critical illness insurance policies are generally sold directly by insurance agents.



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



