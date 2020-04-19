MTS' Top 20 iTunes Country Artist Releases Debut Album Produced by Love & Theft Member

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' Gary Burk III has released his debut album, “Show ‘Em What You Got.” The collection includes his latest single, produced by Love & Theft’s Eric Gunderson.

Pittsburgh, PA, April 19, 2020 --(



This past week, Burk performed live on both Froggy Radio Pittsburgh’s (WOGI) Instagram page as well as on KBOE music director Steve Shettler’s Facebook page. On Sunday, Butler, PA radio station 97.7FM WLER (near Gary’s hometown) premiered “Like That” on their Grassroots show, and on Wednesday, Gary made a return appearance to Froggy, for the World Premiere of the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNLrzHXiM_4



Additional live streaming events are booked, including Thursday April 16th on Center Stage Magazine’s facebook page; April 25th on Indie Band Guru’s facebook page and an April 27th Instagram takeover on Grubs & Groove’s IG page. Gary will also perform a live streaming event at 8pm ET for Explore Live Sessions, to benefit small businesses affected by the COVID quarantine.



“We’re very excited for this release,” said MTS’ Michael Stover. “Gary has shown growth from his first single with us. ‘Like That’ is his strongest performance to date…the song is fantastic and Eric (Gunderson) did an amazing job on production. I think the whole album is going to make people sit up and take notice of Gary Burk III.”



About Gary Burk III: Hailing from Western Pennsylvania, Gary Burk III’s musical journey began at age 9, while riding along with his dad to their family camp. There was a song playing on the radio…some old-time country tune that touched Gary in a way that would change his life forever. Drawing inspiration from his biggest influences, Alabama, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, Gary fronts his 4 piece band of outlaws, performing at events across the region. Gary’s extensive collection of guitars includes a Custom Built Signature J&B Customs Tele-Style, as well as a Gibson Les Paul Robot Series In Manhattan Blue. He uses a Line 6 M16 module played through an Egnater Tweaker 40 amplifier.



Burk III has appeared on major network TV affiliates across the country, including ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC. He was also a finalist in the 2019 Pittsburgh Idol competition. When he’s not touring or recording, Gary enjoys spending time with his twin boys and two daughters.



http://www.garyburkiii.com

https://www.facebook.com/thegaryburk/

