Cinestudy Helps Teach Filmmaking During COVID-19 Pandemic for Free

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, filmmaking classes like all other in-person classes were cancelled. Struggling to find new content, teachers found a resource with Cinestudy’s free filmmaking projects.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, filmmaking classes like all other in-person classes were cancelled. Struggling to find new content, teachers found a resource with Cinestudy’s free filmmaking projects as they spread across the academic world. Schools and colleges from South America, Europe, India, and the United States began assigning the Cinestudy online free filmmaking lessons and editing projects to their students. Cinestudy founder Peter John Ross, a self taught filmmaker himself, began noticing a sudden increase in traffic for his footage.



“My goal was to help people who otherwise could not learn filmmaker,” says Peter John Ross, director. “I never could afford film school, but seeing footage I wrote, produced and directed being used at colleges in California and a school like Harvard just boggles my mind.”



All of the Cinestudy projects and tutorials are free on the website www.cinestudy.org where anyone can download the footage and scripts to several projects, edit them based on the free tutorials, and upload them. Links to free software on the site along with other resources also given away for free.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers all over the planet had to scramble to find material for film students. Cinestudy’s pre-made projects began circulating through educational groups and organizations since film studies are unique compared to math and literature classes.



“I have had to go virtual for my intro to field video class right before we started work on their short film project. I am going to use some of the Cinestudy editing exercises, scripts, and download footage to provide my students material to edit to partially make up for not getting to shoot their films,” says Candace Egan, Professor California State University “Thank you Cinestudy and Peter John Ross for providing this tremendous resource. This will help me to salvage the learning experience for my students during the Covid-19 crisis.”



Cinestudy remains a pay-it-forward project for Peter John Ross, the creator. As a working professional in film and television, he has lost all income due to the COVID-19 crisis and he continues to pump out material for free to Cinestudy, especially now that teachers and students have a demand.



“Cinestudy has been an invaluable addition to my class, it’s great to see what students do with the interactive projects. ” says Dan Coffey, Instructor Harvard Extension. “Cinestudy provides a wonderful tool for students and I use it in my introductory course.”



About Peter John Ross – Ross has been nominated for four regional Emmy's for his work on the television program Framelines, specifically for the educational and interactive projects that became Cinestudy. Ross has also directed feature films and shorts that have garnered him over 50 awards at festivals and online. He has also published several books on filmmaking. http://www.sonnyboo.com/



About Cinestudy - Cinestudy is a spinoff of the Emmy nominated television series Framelines. Cinestudy offers educational videos and interactive projects to help people learn to make movies. All of the content is free on http://www.cinestudy.org/



