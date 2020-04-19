Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Sauls Storage Group, LLC Announces Purchase of Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia

Sauls Storage Group, LLC is pleased to announce the purchase of Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia. Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia was founded in 2006 by retired military armor officer Mike Patterson, CCIM and became the Georgia Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors in 2012.

Carrollton, GA, April 19, 2020 --(



Jane H. Sauls, CCIM has been in the commercial real estate investment and self-storage industries since 2006 and has been engaged in all aspects including: site selection, construction/project management, development, feasibility studies, exit strategies, and business proformas. Jane has owned and developed large and small storage facilities, attended the University of Georgia In Athens, GA and holds a BA in Accounting from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA and is also a CCIM designee.



Luke Sauls is a LaGrange College Accountancy graduate with a passion for self-storage. He entered the storage industry at the age of ten cleaning unit doors of a then newly developed climate-controlled facility. Through operations and management of a family owned facility he has gained extensive knowledge of self-storage operations, customer service, and cash flow. He entered into the self-storage brokerage business in January of 2018 and is beyond eager to serve all current and potential investors.



Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is excited to continue as the Georgia Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, the only national network of commercial real estate brokers who specialize in self-storage properties. The network assists buyers and sellers of self-storage real estate by combining the knowledge and expertise of a local broker with the exposure of the national sales and marketing program. Through the national network of Broker Affiliates, Argus Self Storage Advisors aims to assist buyers and sellers by helping complete real estate transactions in a timely manner while providing best in class service to their clients. Since the company’s founding in 1994, Argus Advisors has completed self-storage transactions totaling over $3 Billion. Learn more about Argus at https://www.argus-selfstorage.com/



Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia will continue to be located at 323 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 delivering the same great service with the faces that you know and love.



Founder Mike Patterson will continue to serve clients with his seasoned perspective gained from 20 plus years of real estate experience, twenty-two years of military service and twenty-one years as a mechanical engineer in the paper and power industries. When combined, his structure, discipline, strategy and analytical skills make for one great realtor who can meet your every need. Mike earned the designation of a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) in 2004. It is often said, however, that work does not define a man and that is certainly the case with someone so willing to serve his community as Mike. He is the father of four, grandfather of six and is an active member of the Roopville Road Baptist Church, a retired military officer, president of the McIntosh Trail Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, prior City Councilman, serves on the advisory board of the drug and alcohol rehab program The Blake House and is on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors.



Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West GA is committed to continue the high level of service that all current and potential investors have come to expect. Be sure to follow us on our social media pages for the latest updates, listings and deals completed. Carrollton, GA, April 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sauls Storage Group, LLC is pleased to announce the purchase of Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia. Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia was founded in 2006 by retired military armor officer Mike Patterson, CCIM and became the Georgia Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors in 2012. Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia offers a comprehensive range of commercial brokerage and consulting services for Georgia-owned self-storage facilities and all things commercial real estate in the West Georgia Market. Sauls Storage Group, LLC is owned by the mother-son team of Jane H. Sauls, CCIM and Luke Sauls.Jane H. Sauls, CCIM has been in the commercial real estate investment and self-storage industries since 2006 and has been engaged in all aspects including: site selection, construction/project management, development, feasibility studies, exit strategies, and business proformas. Jane has owned and developed large and small storage facilities, attended the University of Georgia In Athens, GA and holds a BA in Accounting from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA and is also a CCIM designee.Luke Sauls is a LaGrange College Accountancy graduate with a passion for self-storage. He entered the storage industry at the age of ten cleaning unit doors of a then newly developed climate-controlled facility. Through operations and management of a family owned facility he has gained extensive knowledge of self-storage operations, customer service, and cash flow. He entered into the self-storage brokerage business in January of 2018 and is beyond eager to serve all current and potential investors.Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is excited to continue as the Georgia Affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, the only national network of commercial real estate brokers who specialize in self-storage properties. The network assists buyers and sellers of self-storage real estate by combining the knowledge and expertise of a local broker with the exposure of the national sales and marketing program. Through the national network of Broker Affiliates, Argus Self Storage Advisors aims to assist buyers and sellers by helping complete real estate transactions in a timely manner while providing best in class service to their clients. Since the company’s founding in 1994, Argus Advisors has completed self-storage transactions totaling over $3 Billion. Learn more about Argus at https://www.argus-selfstorage.com/Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia will continue to be located at 323 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 delivering the same great service with the faces that you know and love.Founder Mike Patterson will continue to serve clients with his seasoned perspective gained from 20 plus years of real estate experience, twenty-two years of military service and twenty-one years as a mechanical engineer in the paper and power industries. When combined, his structure, discipline, strategy and analytical skills make for one great realtor who can meet your every need. Mike earned the designation of a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) in 2004. It is often said, however, that work does not define a man and that is certainly the case with someone so willing to serve his community as Mike. He is the father of four, grandfather of six and is an active member of the Roopville Road Baptist Church, a retired military officer, president of the McIntosh Trail Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, prior City Councilman, serves on the advisory board of the drug and alcohol rehab program The Blake House and is on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors.Sauls Storage Group, LLC doing business as Commercial Realty Services of West GA is committed to continue the high level of service that all current and potential investors have come to expect. Be sure to follow us on our social media pages for the latest updates, listings and deals completed. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Sales Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend