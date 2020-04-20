FrescoData Attains ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Press Releases FrescoData Press Release

Independent evaluation demonstrates FrescoData’s commitment to compliance and security for providing Data Driven services to SMEs and Enterprise customers for Data Intelligence, Email Marketing and Analytics, and to keep such clients’ customer information assets secure.

Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification guarantees that FrescoData is committed to only the highest standards in data security and management systems. This global benchmark ensures that FrescoData’s 100% opt-in data remains secure for its data intelligence, email marketing and other such list services.



FrescoData’s CEO, Tony Raval, believes that achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification is especially important for the global data landscape and the increased interest in privacy. Raval states, “Data privacy is a fundamental human right that people have. With ISO Certification, we are proving that we are going to do everything that we can to help maintain the trust that the clients put in us when dealing with sensitive data, whether it is for analytics or marketing.”



About FrescoData

FrescoData was founded over a decade ago, catering to the needs of small and medium enterprises. Today, we are the nation's fastest growing data-driven solutions provider with headquarters in California. Our own global network that includes 100 million+ business contacts from 40 million companies in 90+ countries and 3 billion+ consumers. FrescoData has evolved into a dynamic team of people, who are passionate and upbeat about providing our clients with effective and innovation data-drive solutions with divergent concepts. All the lists in FrescoData's databases are 100% opt-in and have been legally compiled according to each country's marketing regulations. To learn more about FrescoData's solutions, visit www.frescodata.com or call 888-902-5106.

Sam Patel

888-902-5106



www.frescodata.com



