Zeal Launches "Workspaces" to Help Remote Teams Tackle Contract Management Tasks

At a time when more teams are having to work remotely, Zeal’s Workspaces makes it easier for users to invite their external service providers and customers to collaborate on getting agreements signed and deals closed.

New York, NY, April 20, 2020 --(



Now that procurement teams are working remotely and doing more with less, it’s imperative that they have the tools they need to manage the myriad of vendors they support as well as their internal business customers. “It has become increasingly difficult for procurement to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders during this time of uncertainty,” said Matthew Solé, Zeal’s CEO. “We’re not only helping customers manage their vendor agreements, we’re helping their vendors overcome obstacles to getting renewals signed faster.”



COVID-19 has caught companies and entire industries off guard, leaving them to grapple with the reality that vendor relationships are governed by outdated agreements that are difficult to access and not resilient to disruption. “The top priority for our customers is to access and manage the data within their agreements,” said Solé. “Their next priority is ensuring that they can share that data with partners and customers in a way that helps to fortify future business.”



Zeal’s New Workspaces Release Will Help Users



With this new release, Zeal continues to remove the friction involved with traditional contracting methods. Based on firsthand experience, Zeal knows that procurement teams live on the critical path. Workspaces helps those teams that provide business-essential functions to:



- Give their team members (inside and outside of their organization) access to granular contract data, across repositories



- Automate and standardize routine contracting processes



- Accelerate the procurement process by automating workflows and reducing escalations in vendor agreements



About Zeal

Zeal is an AI software company building enterprise-scale productivity applications focused on solving contract automation. Zeal’s collaborative contract management platform helps companies automate contract functions, analyze contract data and build workflows that enhance compliance and accelerate sales. Procurement, Sales and Legal teams use Zeal to gain insights from, and provide actionable meaning to, the data within their contract repositories.



Amanda Moutrage

650-382-2492



www.zealdocs.com

hello@zealdocs.com



