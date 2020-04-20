Press Releases QUBYX Software Technologies Inc. Press Release

OptikView Display in Bundle with PerfectLum Received FDA Clearance

QUBYX receives FDA clearance for OptikView Display in bundle with PerfectLum DICOM calibration software.

Wilmington, DE, April 20, 2020 --(



“We are extremely happy with FDA's decision to approve the OptikView & PerfectLum Bundle,” says Marc Leppla, Director and CTO of QUBYX. “Our long-term development has become very rewarding this year.”



Optikview Gup2103cmi overview



The OptikView Gup2103cmi is a 21” 3MP monitor which is designed specifically for the demanding medical imaging environment. The FDA 510(k) number is K191705.



Previously PerfectLum did receive FDA clearance with the following displays:



Dell Ultrasharp U3011 w/ Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K111385

Dell U3014 with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K131601

Diva Zsp5812cmi with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K152847

Dell Up3216q with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K162196

Dell Up3017 with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K171229

Diva Zsp2105cmi with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K160328



PerfectLum software overview

QUBYX PerfectLum is a calibration and quality control application that significantly enhances the performance of any display in accordance with medical imaging requirements, including NEMA DICOM part 14 GSDF. The software also performs acceptance and constancy tests to verify that the display conforms to such regulations as AAPM TG18, new DIN 6868-157, JESRA X-0093, IEC 62563-1, ACR, NY State PDM and NY City PDM Guidelines.



According to the recently issued FDA 510(k) clearance, the bundle of Optikview Gup2103cmi monitor & QUBYX PerfectLum is intended to be used for displaying and viewing medical images, for review and analysis by trained medical practitioners.



About QUBYX

Mr. Marc Leppla

518-618-1012



https://qubyx.com



