PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
QUBYX Software Technologies Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from QUBYX Software Technologies Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

OptikView Display in Bundle with PerfectLum Received FDA Clearance


QUBYX receives FDA clearance for OptikView Display in bundle with PerfectLum DICOM calibration software.

Wilmington, DE, April 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- QUBYX is excited to announce, that it again received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a display bundle with QUBYX PerfectLum DICOM calibration software.

“We are extremely happy with FDA's decision to approve the OptikView & PerfectLum Bundle,” says Marc Leppla, Director and CTO of QUBYX. “Our long-term development has become very rewarding this year.”

Optikview Gup2103cmi overview

The OptikView Gup2103cmi is a 21” 3MP monitor which is designed specifically for the demanding medical imaging environment. The FDA 510(k) number is K191705.

Previously PerfectLum did receive FDA clearance with the following displays:

Dell Ultrasharp U3011 w/ Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K111385
Dell U3014 with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K131601
Diva Zsp5812cmi with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K152847
Dell Up3216q with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K162196
Dell Up3017 with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K171229
Diva Zsp2105cmi with Qubyx Perfectlum Bundle K160328

PerfectLum software overview
QUBYX PerfectLum is a calibration and quality control application that significantly enhances the performance of any display in accordance with medical imaging requirements, including NEMA DICOM part 14 GSDF. The software also performs acceptance and constancy tests to verify that the display conforms to such regulations as AAPM TG18, new DIN 6868-157, JESRA X-0093, IEC 62563-1, ACR, NY State PDM and NY City PDM Guidelines.

According to the recently issued FDA 510(k) clearance, the bundle of Optikview Gup2103cmi monitor & QUBYX PerfectLum is intended to be used for displaying and viewing medical images, for review and analysis by trained medical practitioners.

About QUBYX
QUBYX, a software manufacturer providing the new dimension of image quality in the medical imaging industry and display calibration field since 2002. For more information about the company visit www.qubyx.com.
Contact Information
QUBYX Software Technologies Inc.
Mr. Marc Leppla
518-618-1012
Contact
https://qubyx.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from QUBYX Software Technologies Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help