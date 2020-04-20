Press Releases QUBYX Software Technologies Inc. Press Release

New PerfectLum 4 Helps Medical Facilities Meet the NYC Quality Assurance Guidelines for Primary Diagnostic Monitors

New PerfectLum 4 will help medical facilities throughout the New York State to meet the NYC Quality Assurance Guidelines for primary diagnostic monitors.

New York, NY, April 20, 2020 --(



There is a general trend to Teleradiology that is not only attractive for the Radiologist, but has well known benefits as reducing cost, improving patient care, access to specialists and increasing the availability. In today's crisis it is important to keep the health system running. Home offices and home reading for radiologist seems to be one solution. Setup a home-reading workstation can be costly. QUBYX PerfectLum is a cost effective solution, that does calibrate displays to DICOM and verify its conformance. PerfectLum can calibrate almost any display to DICOM and runs on Mac and Windows.



“In medical imaging departments, where every effort should be made to maintain the adequate image quality, calibrations and QA procedures have to be done regularly. That requires much time,” says Marc Leppla, Director of Qubyx. “We believe that the last update of PerfectLum with its convenient features will considerably facilitate the QA procedures for the NY diagnostic or clinical display users, save time and money.”



Download and try the latest release of PerfectLum with the new functionality at http://qubyx.com/



About Qubyx



Mr. Marc Leppla

518-618-1012



https://qubyx.com



