PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Book by Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz: Until We Are Lost


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz, Until We Are Lost, hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, April 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Until We Are Lost tells a story of a decaying world ravaged by war through five perspectives at different time periods. Through the combination of their stories, we witness two extremes of human potential: tenderness and care in the face of tragedy and selfish self-preservation. The story is about what it is in life that can turn a man towards either of those extremes.

Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz graduated from New York University with an interdisciplinary degree in Happiness and earned his medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine, at UCLA. He is currently a resident physician in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. A writer his entire life, he has written over twenty short stories and three novels. Until We Are Lost (Adelaide Books, 2019) is his first published novel.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help