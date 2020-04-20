PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
British Water: The Market That Continues to Show Investors 3% Per Month


Cambridge, United Kingdom, April 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- How is a company like British Water still making clients money during financial uncertainty?

Though British Water and water commodities are largely uncorrelated to financial markets, they do not exist in a vacuum.

It’s worth reminding Traders while the outside world is in a short-term period of social panic, the shares in the water market are indeed a 3-year hold. During this time, they are underpinned by the value of the dividend yield, which over the last 12 months has paid an average return of 15.27% for the clients of British Water. This is critical to remember at all times, but particularly pertinent when we see global challenges like the current short-term viral outbreak.

One of the wonderful elements of British Water is that as promised, they will release a further statement on plans to roll out additional Water Dividend payments in the event of a lockdown on all investments.
