British Water: The Market That Continues to Show Investors 3% Per Month

Though British Water and water commodities are largely uncorrelated to financial markets, they do not exist in a vacuum.



It’s worth reminding Traders while the outside world is in a short-term period of social panic, the shares in the water market are indeed a 3-year hold. During this time, they are underpinned by the value of the dividend yield, which over the last 12 months has paid an average return of 15.27% for the clients of British Water. This is critical to remember at all times, but particularly pertinent when we see global challenges like the current short-term viral outbreak.



Cambridge, United Kingdom, April 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- How is a company like British Water still making clients money during financial uncertainty?Though British Water and water commodities are largely uncorrelated to financial markets, they do not exist in a vacuum.It's worth reminding Traders while the outside world is in a short-term period of social panic, the shares in the water market are indeed a 3-year hold. During this time, they are underpinned by the value of the dividend yield, which over the last 12 months has paid an average return of 15.27% for the clients of British Water. This is critical to remember at all times, but particularly pertinent when we see global challenges like the current short-term viral outbreak.One of the wonderful elements of British Water is that as promised, they will release a further statement on plans to roll out additional Water Dividend payments in the event of a lockdown on all investments. Contact Information British Water

Sophie Glover

01223 624 360



britishwater.com



