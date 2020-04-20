Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Moonlight Angel by Elizabeth Price

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Moonlight Angel – a screenplay fantasy by Elizabeth Price.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 20, 2020

After a life of crime and addiction, Aaron sadly commits suicide, soon to discover that the afterlife is not all that it is cracked up to be. He finds himself in a strange spirit realm that is neither heaven nor hell.



Approached by a beautiful angel, an eternal task that seems impossible is appointed to Aaron, as he is named a lost soul dammed to stay in the middle realm for eternity.



Moonlight Angel is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 88 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1913653149

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B086R8JCB6

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MAGL

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Elizabeth Price grew up in the Lincolnshire, UK, filled with creative ambition.



Elizabeth was a dancer performing on stage for many years, studying art, and has now chosen to express her creativity through writing.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



