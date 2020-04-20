Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Moonlight Angel by Elizabeth Price

Thame, United Kingdom, April 20, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Moonlight Angel:
After a life of crime and addiction, Aaron sadly commits suicide, soon to discover that the afterlife is not all that it is cracked up to be. He finds himself in a strange spirit realm that is neither heaven nor hell.
Approached by a beautiful angel, an eternal task that seems impossible is appointed to Aaron, as he is named a lost soul dammed to stay in the middle realm for eternity.
Moonlight Angel is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 88 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1913653149
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.6 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086R8JCB6
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MAGL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Elizabeth Price grew up in the Lincolnshire, UK, filled with creative ambition.
Elizabeth was a dancer performing on stage for many years, studying art, and has now chosen to express her creativity through writing.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002