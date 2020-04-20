SSI Has Developed a Web App for Labor Productivity Data Management

Press Releases Smart Sight Innovations Press Release

Thane-based Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has developed a labor data management application for a US-based industrial service and construction firm.

“The US-based esteemed client provides industrial siding, environmental abatement, painting, sandblasting, scaffolding, fireproofing, and construction services. The company caters to aerospace, mining, pulp and paper, power, refining, and chemical industries. The newly deployed web application handles job details for labor deployed at multiple sites, their time log, labor charges per hour, and the job approval details fed by the MIS team. SSI has used MVC, MS-SQL, and .Net for the application,” said the associate from Smart Sight Innovations while interacting with media persons via teleconferencing. The name of the client cannot be disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement.



For ensuring the projects are completed on time and with expected quality standards, firms need to make sure they have sufficient resources available at their disposal. SSI’s new app helps industrial construction management companies with the same.



Tracking and analyzing the performance of each employee has become easy with this app. Tracking programs help businesses in project management. They help in calculating staff-hours to output and plan the resources for upcoming projects in advance. The system also helps companies in making decisions regarding creating permanent positions or hiring temporary workers on a contract basis for future work.



Detailed reports generated by the SSI’s web application can help in billing clients based on tasks and billable hours for every project. The platform can be programmed to analyze the holidays, sick leaves, and absences of team members. The firm can also detect productive and unproductive activities.



Jayaram Bhat

+91 9004 38 2771



https://www.smartsight.in



