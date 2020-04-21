Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Spreading a Smile Through Tampa Bay on Easter Sunday

On April 12th 2020 the “Spread a Smile” Music video hit the airways all over the world, including the Clearwater area helping everyone out by providing a much needed moodlift and encourages everyone to stay at home.

Clearwater, FL, April 21, 2020 --(



The 4-min music video collaboration is an upbeat composition of artists from across the world who recorded their performances from home encouraging everyone to, “Spread a smile - Not something else - ‘Cause this world is really needing your help!” These stay-at-home dancers, singers, musicians, actors, and even a music arranger took to the screen and had a great time performing together – though apart.



Michelle commented, "I watched the video and thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This is epic!’ It was so energizing. I thought ‘What perfect timing!’ and shared it all over Facebook, with all my WhatsApp contacts and I texted and messaged it to another 25 people. People really need this right now!”



Later that same day an Uber driver, Robin, had a passenger in a bad mood. After just watching, “Spread a Smile” himself on his phone he decided to share it with his passenger. Within minutes of watching, the passenger smiled and said, “This is such an uplifting and clean song! Where can I find this?!”



The video was shared with Jack, an 80 year-old living in a Clearwater retirement home with strict isolation rules to protect residents. Jack responded, “I saw the ‘smile’ video! What an excellent, excellent presentation! Please tell the artists that they should be proud of themselves!”



The positive influence of music was once summed up by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Founder, and experienced music composer himself, “One has to accept the fact that music can communicate, and it can influence.”



To watch the “Spread a Smile” music video or to learn more about the Prevention Resource Center please visit Scientology.org/StayWell/ or Spread a Smile #StayWell on YouTube.



For more information about Scientology please visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



About The Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded :



The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Clearwater, FL, April 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In testament to that, Michelle, a Clearwater resident awoke to a notification from YouTube on Easter Sunday. When she checked out her phone she found a new music video called, “Spread a Smile” which was created by the Church of Scientology as part of its Prevention Resource Center and Stay Well program. As soon as the music began, she couldn’t help but move to the music and start smiling.The 4-min music video collaboration is an upbeat composition of artists from across the world who recorded their performances from home encouraging everyone to, “Spread a smile - Not something else - ‘Cause this world is really needing your help!” These stay-at-home dancers, singers, musicians, actors, and even a music arranger took to the screen and had a great time performing together – though apart.Michelle commented, "I watched the video and thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This is epic!’ It was so energizing. I thought ‘What perfect timing!’ and shared it all over Facebook, with all my WhatsApp contacts and I texted and messaged it to another 25 people. People really need this right now!”Later that same day an Uber driver, Robin, had a passenger in a bad mood. After just watching, “Spread a Smile” himself on his phone he decided to share it with his passenger. Within minutes of watching, the passenger smiled and said, “This is such an uplifting and clean song! Where can I find this?!”The video was shared with Jack, an 80 year-old living in a Clearwater retirement home with strict isolation rules to protect residents. Jack responded, “I saw the ‘smile’ video! What an excellent, excellent presentation! Please tell the artists that they should be proud of themselves!”The positive influence of music was once summed up by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology Founder, and experienced music composer himself, “One has to accept the fact that music can communicate, and it can influence.”To watch the “Spread a Smile” music video or to learn more about the Prevention Resource Center please visit Scientology.org/StayWell/ or Spread a Smile #StayWell on YouTube.For more information about Scientology please visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.About The Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded :The Scientology religious philosophy was founded by L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend