Press Releases Jennifer Juan Press Release

Receive press releases from Jennifer Juan: By Email RSS Feeds: Jennifer Juan joins Alphabet Radio, with New LGBTQUIA+ Poetry Show, Diverse Verse

Writer and musician Jennifer Juan has joined LGBTQUIA+ pop up radio station, Alphabet Radio, as the host for new LGBTQUIA+ poetry show, Diverse Verse.

London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2020 --(



Premiering as part of the line up of shows on Wednesday the 22nd of April, Diverse Verse will showcase the work of LGBTQUIA+ poets, with Juan sharing readings from poets from across the LGBTQUIA+ community, and interviewing some of the hottest names on the poetry scene.



Speaking about the new show, Juan said, "I'm so excited to be involved with Alphabet Radio, I think this will be a really important platform for LGBTQUIA+ creators, and for the community as a whole."



Diverse Verse will be premiering on Wednesday the 22nd of April 2020, on Alphabet Radio. For more information on Alphabet Radio, please visit https://alphabetpride.com/radio/



About Jennifer Juan



Jennifer Juan is a cultural melting pot of an artist. She is a writer, a musician, a producer, a film maker and a podcast host, currently residing in the Kent countryside, but dreaming of the ocean. A tornado of darkness and delicacy, Juan creates engaging and powerful projects, using a variety of mediums and platforms, each dripping with her signature playful, yet powerful style of writing.



A University Of Greenwich graduate, Juan began sharing her work on her personal website, before releasing several volumes of poetry, including the critically acclaimed "Home Wrecker," and several musical projects, including the recent dual poetry and music release, "Deus Ex Machina."



Juan also hosts the podcast “Sincerely, Jennifer x”,,an immersive look at poetry, current events and lifestyle. London, United Kingdom, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Writer and musician Jennifer Juan will be joining the line up of hosts for brand Alphabet Radio, the new LGBTQUIA+ pop up radio station, that takes over award winning radio station, Soho Radio, every Wednesday, from 4pm until midnight.Premiering as part of the line up of shows on Wednesday the 22nd of April, Diverse Verse will showcase the work of LGBTQUIA+ poets, with Juan sharing readings from poets from across the LGBTQUIA+ community, and interviewing some of the hottest names on the poetry scene.Speaking about the new show, Juan said, "I'm so excited to be involved with Alphabet Radio, I think this will be a really important platform for LGBTQUIA+ creators, and for the community as a whole."Diverse Verse will be premiering on Wednesday the 22nd of April 2020, on Alphabet Radio. For more information on Alphabet Radio, please visit https://alphabetpride.com/radio/About Jennifer JuanJennifer Juan is a cultural melting pot of an artist. She is a writer, a musician, a producer, a film maker and a podcast host, currently residing in the Kent countryside, but dreaming of the ocean. A tornado of darkness and delicacy, Juan creates engaging and powerful projects, using a variety of mediums and platforms, each dripping with her signature playful, yet powerful style of writing.A University Of Greenwich graduate, Juan began sharing her work on her personal website, before releasing several volumes of poetry, including the critically acclaimed "Home Wrecker," and several musical projects, including the recent dual poetry and music release, "Deus Ex Machina."Juan also hosts the podcast “Sincerely, Jennifer x”,,an immersive look at poetry, current events and lifestyle. Contact Information Sam Baron

+447794619072



http://jenniferjuan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jennifer Juan