Loveforce International Sponsors Free Book Giveaway of the Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide

Loveforce International is giving away free copies of a pandemic survival guide on Thursday April 23rd and Friday April 24th.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 21, 2020



The English version of The Physical, Mental and Spriitual Pandemic Survival Guide will be given away on Thursday, April 23rd. The Spanish e-book version Lo fisico, mental y espiritual Guia de supervivencia pandemica will be given away on Friday, April 24th.



The family oriented book includes timely information on surviving any pandemic including the current COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the topics include how to protect your family during a pandemic, what to do if a family member is infected and how to cope with stress including stress in children. It also has the emergency phone numbers for every nation in the world.



The book is divided into four chapters: The Power of Basic Knowledge, The Power of Family, The Power of Acting as a Part of a Community and The Power of Life Lessons in Times of Crisis. The book also offers spiritual guidance about how to learn the life lessons that the pandemic is teaching us. It is filled with positive and inspirational examples through literature, poetry and articles.



The Physical, Mental and Spiritual Pandemic Survival Guide is a collaboration between three authors. The Primary Author is Mark Wilkins, who is known as The Narrator. He primarily writes fictional short stories and nonfiction. The other primary author is The Prophet of Life who is known for his writings on spiritual matters and nonfiction. The other author is Dr. Goose who primarily writes for and about children.



“We hope this giveaway will provide people all over the world with an opportunity to obtain a book that has information that can inspire them and save their lives,” said Mark Thomas CEO of Loveforce International.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





