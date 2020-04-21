PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Releases a Song About Isolation Recorded in Isolation


Loveforce International is releasing a song called "Touch" by recording artist Mo Justice. The song is about isolation recorded by Mo Justice while he was in isolation.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International is releasing the song Touch by Loveforce International Recording Artist Mo Justice. The song is about longing to be with someone and feel their touch. Justice, inspired by the recent special program “One World at Home Together,” the informational and celebrity studded performance program broadcast on channels all over the world.

Justice recorded the song while in self- isolation. The recording features Justice singing in one location while a friend played a guitar from another location. The recording was mixed by Justice.

“We believe that this is the right time for this song to come out,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There are a lot of people in self-isolation right now who are feeling the same things that are in “Touch”. The song mirrors what many are feeling right now,” he continued.

The song will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram / Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, Tik Tok, Saavn, and Media Net.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
