Loveforce International Releases a Song About Isolation Recorded in Isolation

Loveforce International is releasing a song called "Touch" by recording artist Mo Justice. The song is about isolation recorded by Mo Justice while he was in isolation.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 21, 2020



Justice recorded the song while in self- isolation. The recording features Justice singing in one location while a friend played a guitar from another location. The recording was mixed by Justice.



“We believe that this is the right time for this song to come out,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There are a lot of people in self-isolation right now who are feeling the same things that are in “Touch”. The song mirrors what many are feeling right now,” he continued.



The song will be released on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Napster, iHeart Radio, Ahghami, bandcamp, Instagram / Facebook, Claromusica, Pandora, Kkbox, Tik Tok, Saavn, and Media Net.



