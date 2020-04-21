Cosmic Cubs Earth Day Activities for Kids During the Pandemic

Press Releases Cosmic Cubs Press Release

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed everything. For millions of students and parents, that means classrooms are being turned into online learning environments.

Vero Beach, FL, April 21, 2020



With the widespread school closures, many children are experiencing difficulties transitioning to distant learning. In order to help students during this challenging transition, Cosmic Cubs has released online learning packets and guides for teachers and parents.



Cosmic Cubs is a social platform which educates children while exploring the universe. Cosmic Cubs lesson plans, activities and learning apps are designed to empower families, teachers, parents and students.



To celebrate Earth day, Cosmic Cubs has created a fun Earth Day lesson plan for parents and teachers. Cosmic Cubs also provides free downloadable activities, coloring sheets and an Eco Puzzle App available in the App Store and Google Play Store.



Cosmic Cubs Eco Puzzle App - Children quickly figure out which puzzle pieces move in position to recreate an image. The eco puzzle app helps children to learn logical thinking and raise awareness and offers suggestions for children to save the Earth’s natural resources.



Earth Day Lesson Plan - Cosmic Cubs learning activities help inspire children to take action this Earth Day. They introduce the importance of recycling and how to use the three R’s: reduce, reuse, recycle.



Maricris Gregorios

772-999-4189



cosmiccubs.com



