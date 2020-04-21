Press Releases RMK Consulting, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from RMK Consulting, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: RMK Consulting, LLC Offers Free Cybersecurity Training to Help Organizations Educate Their Remote Workforces

RMK Consulting, LLC Offers Free Cybersecurity Training to Help Organizations Educate Their Remote Workforces Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Work from Home Environments Creating New Opportunities for Cybercriminals

San Marcos, TX, April 21, 2020 --(



As many organizations have been forced to begin operating from a remote work environment, more employees than ever before have started working from home. The problem with this is that working remotely poses new cybersecurity risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now. Cybercriminals are diligently working to take advantage of these changes, hoping that employees will let their guard down or slip up by continuing to practice poor cyber hygiene in an environment that has many risks that are often overlooked.



“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” says Ron Kulik, CTO at RMK Consulting, LLC. “Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We are seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. That is why we are rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you are a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”



Features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include:

· Engaging, video-based training program accessible from anywhere

· Best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data

· Training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion

· Complementary dark web scan of your company domain

· Complementary phishing test of your employees

· Easy-to-manage portal with employee metrics



The cybersecurity training program will be available starting April 20, 2020, at no charge. For more information on the no-cost cybersecurity services, visit https://www.rmkc.it/security-awareness-training or email ron.kulik@rmkc.it or call 512-761-7652 San Marcos, TX, April 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RMK Consulting, LLC today announced free cybersecurity training, an engaging online video-based training program. The robust cybersecurity training program is designed to educate employees on common threats to their organization’s cybersecurity and offers a new way for small to medium-sized businesses to educate their employees on cybersecurity risks and best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, right from their home.As many organizations have been forced to begin operating from a remote work environment, more employees than ever before have started working from home. The problem with this is that working remotely poses new cybersecurity risks to organizations that they likely have not dealt with up until now. Cybercriminals are diligently working to take advantage of these changes, hoping that employees will let their guard down or slip up by continuing to practice poor cyber hygiene in an environment that has many risks that are often overlooked.“As many of the businesses in our community have shifted to a work from home environment to keep their doors open, we wanted to ensure that these businesses aren’t putting themselves at greater risk later down the road,” says Ron Kulik, CTO at RMK Consulting, LLC. “Working remotely has its perks, but also comes with distractions and risks. We are seeing a huge rise in COVID-19 scams which can pose a major risk to the security of our local businesses. That is why we are rolling out free cybersecurity training to any organization that wants it. Whether you are a current customer or not, we want to make sure your employees have some knowledge of how to protect your business. Right now, all that matters to us is coming together to protect our community.”Features and benefits of the free cybersecurity training include:· Engaging, video-based training program accessible from anywhere· Best practices for avoiding scams and protecting sensitive data· Training quiz to test employee knowledge with a certificate of completion· Complementary dark web scan of your company domain· Complementary phishing test of your employees· Easy-to-manage portal with employee metricsThe cybersecurity training program will be available starting April 20, 2020, at no charge. For more information on the no-cost cybersecurity services, visit https://www.rmkc.it/security-awareness-training or email ron.kulik@rmkc.it or call 512-761-7652 Contact Information RMK Consulting, LLC

Ron Kulik

512-761-7652



https://www.rmkc.it



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RMK Consulting, LLC