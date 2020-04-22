Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa Press Release

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa Goes Virtual in May

Cape Town, South Africa, April 22, 2020 --(



“Although the event was recently postponed to November,” says event director Evan Schiff, “we recognise that the need for information, expert opinion and connection with your peers and customers is required now. We have therefore created a Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, that will bring our partners in the power, energy and water sectors timeous content to answer their most pressing concerns now.”



The live online event will take place from 11-15 May and the programme will include the following topics:

- Exploring private sector participation in African power and water sector

- Maintenance: key to keeping the lights on

- Best practices for utilities’ financial health worldwide: How to better plan for the unexpected

- Investment opportunities for South African SMMEs working in the green economy

- Solutions for City and Municipal revenue management

- Adopting new behaviours to influence emissions across Africa

- The energy transition for Africa in a post COVID-19 world

- Energy access matters

- Impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s water sector

- Key considerations in smart grid and metering communication



Committed to power and water sectors

“While at this stage the Covid-19 epidemic’s lasting economic impact is still unknown,” says the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa event director, “African economies are expected to be hit the hardest and there can be no doubt that the effects on all aspects of the economy will be keenly felt. The public sector utilities delivering crucial electricity and water services as well as the companies servicing these sectors, ranging from multinationals to SMMEs, will not be spared either. 2020 is our event’s 20th anniversary and we remain committed to the African power and water sectors and we are excited to explore new digital formats to support connections across the continent.”



“The Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is a completely free initiative,” Evan Schiff explains, “open and available to any interested parts of the sector. It is our way to offer both our long time partners and friends as well as new acquaintances the opportunity to learn, connect and engage. As always, the event will feature world-class speakers, an insightful programme and business matchmaking opportunities, albeit online.”



To view the speaker line-up and to register for the Virtual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, go to the event website.



Leading event

The 20th annual African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference is the leading conference and trade exhibition for African power, energy and water professionals. The event brings together over 10 000 decision makers from over 90 countries, including 35 African countries, to source the latest solutions and meet over 350 suppliers. Along with multiple side events and numerous networking functions, the event also boasts a CPD-accredited strategic conference and technical presentations with over 300 expert speakers.



African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa recently won the AAXO ROAR Award for Best Trade Exhibition in the 12000+ sqm category for the third time.



About the organisers

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the flagship energy event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events on the continent include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC Mining Week and Africa Mining Forum. Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa forms part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.



Dates and location for African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa:

Virtual conference: 11-15 May 2020

Conference and expo: 24-26 November 2020

