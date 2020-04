Press Releases Ackley Machine Corporation Press Release

Now, makers of controlled-release pharmaceutical tablets can harness to power of near-infrared spectroscopy to improve the safety of their products.

Moorestown, NJ, April 22, 2020 --(



The VIP Laser Drill + NIR is a precision Class 1 Laser Product designed to drill apertures in the coating of modified-release products to achieve the desired dissolution rate and drug release profile. Built for tablets, caplets and longitudinally compressed tablets (LCT's) – this single-lane laser drilling system verifies the integrity of a tablet’s outer membrane using two NIR spectrometers, prior to laser drilling and vision inspection. Once a tablet is verified, two CO2 air-cooled lasers drill the correct side of each tablet with one or more apertures. Then, vision inspection confirms each aperture, while Ackley’s patented fail-safe rejection system separates tablets with membrane defects from those with drill defects for further analysis.



This precision laser machine drills and inspects up to 60,000 products per hour. Designed under FDA, cGMP and CE regulations, the VIP Laser + NIR is versatile, affordable and provides effortless continuous operation with minimal user interaction or downtime. Perfect for both pilot and production runs, it features a small footprint, user-friendly touchscreen, multiple recipe management and quick removal change parts.



Learn more and watch the video: https://ackleymachine.com/machines/vip-nir-laser-drilling-machine/



Ackley Machine Corporation designs and manufactures precision machinery to print, laser mark, laser drill, and inspect tablets and capsules of all shapes and sizes. A leader in innovation, Ackley has proudly served the needs of the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and confectionery industries for nearly 50 years. From R&D to high-volume productions, leading companies and startups trust their brands to Ackley machines. Contact Ackley to see how they can help with your pharmaceutical laser drilling needs today.



Ackley Machine Corporation

https://ackleymachine.com

+1(856) 234 - 3626

Liv Hatcher

215-681-1486





